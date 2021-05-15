Where Was ‘Sweet Carolina’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel is premiering the highly anticipated “Sweet Carolina” on Saturday, May 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes and is part of Hallmark’s spring lineup of new movies. Was the movie really filmed in North Carolina, like the title indicates? Read on to learn where the movie was filmed and all about the actors who are bringing this feature to life.

‘Sweet Carolina’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not North Carolina

Like many Hallmark movies, “Sweet Carolina” was filmed in the British Columbia region of Canada, including Vancouver and Maple Ridge, in March. So even though the movie takes place in North Carolina, it wasn’t actually filmed there, Charlotte Observer reported. In the storyline, Josei returns to her hometown of New Hope, North Carolina. Several unincorporated towns in North Carolina are actually called New Hope, the fictional name for the movie likely isn’t based on any of them, Charlotte Observer reported.

Here’s one photo tagged from the Maple Ridge region.

Another filming region was Abbotsford, British Columbia, east of Vancouver. Glen Gordon also tagged one of his filming photos in Abbotsford.

The cast shared quite a few behind-the-scenes photos during filming.

The cast had a lot of fun together, including a flour fight during a cooking scene.

Peter Benson directed the movie and Hynes wrote about him: “@PeterBenson889 a talent and a good man. Lucky to have him behind the lens.”

They took a lot of pandemic precautions while filming, as you can see from the masks that Hynes and Chabert are wearing in this photo.

Hynes shared additional photos on his Instagram from filming, including this photo of a special guest appearance.

The setting for this movie is beautiful.

And this cute little dog became Chabert’s best friend on set while filming.

They really bonded.

Everyone loves Cricket the dog.

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Marketing executive, Josie, returns home when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend.”

Lacey Chabert is Josie. Many consider her one of the “queens” of Hallmark because she’s appeared in more than 18 Hallmark movies. Her movies include “Love Romance and Chocolate,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas Waltz,” “Winter in Vail,” “Christmas in Rome,” “Love on Safari,” the “All of My Heart” series, “The Color of Rain,” and more. Her feature film debut was “Lost in Space” in 1998. Her resume also includes “Party of Five,” “All My Children,” and more.

Tyler Hynes is Cooper. He recently starred opposite Erin Krakow in Hallmark’s “It Was Always You.” His many other credits include “Letterkenny” (Dierks), “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Recon,” “Wedding March,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Flip That Romance,” “It’s Christmas Eve,” “UnREAL,” “19-2” (Vince), “Saving Hope” (Luke), “Warehouse 13” (Joshua), “The Firm” series (Patrick), “Valemont” (Gabriel), “Tales from the Neverending Story” (Atreyu), “Amazon” (Will Bauer), and more.

Teryl Rothery is Kate. Her TV and film appearances include “A Christmas Duet,” an appearance as Lucas’s mom on “When Calls the Heart,” “A Road to Christmas,” “Mortal Sins,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” “Masterminds,” “Best in Show,” “The Book of Ruth,” “iZombie,” “Jeremiah,” “Arrow,” “Stargate SG-1,” and more.

Gregory Harrison plays Pete. He just recently starred in “Love, Fall and Order.” His other credits include “Chesapeake Shores’ (Thomas O’Brien), “Signed Sealed and Delivered,” “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” “Rizzoli & Isles” (Ron Hanson), “Castle,” “Ringer” (Tim Arbogast), “One Tree Hill” (Paul Norris), “Reunion” (Russell), “Joey” (Dean), “Judging Amy,” “Safe Harbor” (John), “Dark Skies” (John Loengard), “Falcon Crest” (Michael Sharpe), “Trapper John MD” (Dr. George Gates), and more.

Glen Gordon is Ben. His credits include “Sacred Lies,” “The Main Event,” “Noelle,” “Deadly Class,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “A Heavenly Christmas,” “Proof,” “Wayward Pines,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Tomorrowland,” “Backstrom,” “Arrow,” and more.

Cassidy Nugent is Delilah. Her credits include “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Van Helsing” (Tabby), “Just for the Summer,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Supernatural,” “Winter’s Dream,” “Four Christmases and a Wedding,” “I Am Elizabeth Smart,” and more.

Donna Benedicto is Molly. Donna played Dana in the movie “Love Unleashed” and she also starred in “Christmas on My Mind.” Her other credits include “Supergirl,” “The Killer Downstairs,” “A Million Little Things” (Kendra), “Valley of the Boom” (Kate), “Forever Christmas,” “UnREAL,” and much more.

Nathan Witte is Nathan. His many credits include “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” “Batwoman” (Agent Robles), “Love at the Sunset Terrace,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” “Charmed” (Godric), “Nancy Drew,” “Hailey Dean Mystery,” “Riverdale,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “A Million Little Things,” “Smallville,” and much more.

Also starring are:

Jesse Moss (Jeff)

Christine Chatelain (Ellie)

Daniel Bacon (Victor)

Gabrielle Quinn (Lily)

Benita Ha (Water Client)

Alistair Abell (Mr. Cox)

Peter Benson (Tony)

Jason Tremblay (Aaron)

Kevan Ohtsji (Mr. Yates)

Faith Wright (Carol)

Azriel Dalman (Ben 6 years)

Ava Tuttle (Delilah 2 years)

Jaxson Butterworth (Ben 3 years)

Jackson Herrington (Ivan)

