Where Was ‘Sweet Revenge’ Filmed? See ‘Hannah Swensen’ Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is finally airing a new installment of the popular “Murder She Baked” series. “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” premieres Sunday, August 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The new movie stars Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch an encore on Monday, August 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern, August 11 at 7 p.m., August 15 at 8 p.m., August 29 at 7 p.m., September 11 at 9 p.m., September 18 at 9 a.m., or September 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

‘Sweet Revenge’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, including in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, according to Instagram tags shared by cast members.

Mathison shared this photo on June 2 and tagged it in Chilliwack, BC. He wrote: “What a blast shooting up in here Canada with these guys💪🏼😀🔎 🤣🤣 @luciawalters_ and @alexbarima photobombing 🤣🤣 Loved working with you all!! #hannahswensonmysteries #hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.”

On May 28, Mathison shared this next photo and tagged it in Abbotsford, BC. He wrote: “Detective Mike Kingston back in action💪🏼👊🏼 Having a blast with @alisweeney @hoganfilm @barbaraniven and the gang🔎”

Filming began May 17 in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. Mathison wrote on Instagram at the time: “Incredibly excited to be back on set with @alisweeney for another Hannah Swenson mystery!!!! Yesterday was my first day on set and I was bouncing off the walls I was so happy to be back at it 😀 (also because I ate tons of cookies and cream puffs in the scenes we shot🤣)”

Sweeney revealed that on July 21, they were doing the final touches for the August 8 movie. She commented, “nothing like the last minute!!! 😳😬”

Gabriel Hogan shared this photo from behind-the-scenes on June 2, writing: “Oh hi guys. Here’s a pic of @alisweeney and @cameronmathison being directed while I struggle to concentrate because the Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead and got knocked out of the playoffs in game 7.”

Sweeney teased the movie before it was officially announced in this next photo.

Meet the Cast

Alison Sweeney is Hannah Swensen. Her many credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Sami for more than 3,000 episodes), “Chronicle Mysteries” (Alex for five movies), “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Murder She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” “Second Chances,” “American Dreams,” “Bay State,” “A Brand New Life” (Christy), “Family Man” (Rosie), and more.

Cameron Mathison is Mike. His credits include “A Summer to Remember,” “Murder, She Baked,” “The Christmas Club,” “Love, Of Course,” “Very, Very, Valentine,” the host of “Home & Family,” “Window Wonderland,” “The Christmas Ornament,” “All My Children” (Ryan), “Good Morning America,” “Hope & Faith,” and more.

Barbara Niven is Delores. Her credits include “Chesapeake Shores” (Megan O’Brien), “The Crossword Mysteries” (Aunt Candace,) “Christmas in Evergreen” series (Carol), “USS Christmas,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Murder She Baked,” “Cedar Cove” (Peggy), and more.

Tess Atkins is Michelle Swensen. Her credits include “The Flash” (Natalie,) “Emma Fielding Mysteries” (Carey), “V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters” (Jeanne), “Just in Time for Christmas,” “Someone You Thought You Knew,” “A Killer Among Us,” and more.

Also starring are:

Juliana Wimbles (Lisa)

Reese Alexander (Sheriff Metzger)

Natasha Burnett (Delly)

Markian Tarasiuk (Tad)

Lucia Walters (Stella)

Kat Ruston (Ronni)

Alex Barima (Marco)

Gabe Hogan (Norman)

June B. Wilde (Carol)

Kendall Cross (Jacqueline)

Jamila Hall (Caty)

Ryan Mah (Wade)

Darien Martin (Brett)

Craig Haas (Florist)

