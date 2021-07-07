Cameron Mathison Shares First Photo from His New TV Role

After “Home & Family” was canceled on The Hallmark Channel, Cameron Mathison didn’t waste any time finding a new TV series to join. He’s about to begin a new role on “General Hospital,” and he just shared his first photo from the series.

He Had a Scrape on His Nose for His First Photo

For his first photo, Mathison looked a little beat up as it appears the character he’s playing had a prominent scrape on his nose.

Mathison wrote on Instagram, “Here we goooooooo!!! See you soon Port Charles👊🏼 #generalhospital #portcharles.”

Alicia Minshew replied: “Oh my god I looove this look on you! Yess Cammy! 👏👏❤️❤️🙌”

Rebecca Budig replied, “Wow. Cammy. So happy and excited for you!!” A fan replied to her and wrote: “Time for you to return to GH!!” Another fan commented, “Maybe he can stroll in with Hayden on his arm torturing Nik.”

Debbie Matenopoulos, who co-hosts “Home & Family” with Mathison, replied: “This is amazing!!!! Can’t wait!! 👏❤️😍”

Finola Hughes replied: “We’ve had some beautiful additions to our ensemble cast in the last several years, but you my friend are one I hold very dear ❤️”

Mathison replied to Hughes and wrote: “this means a lot Finola… so crazy about you❤️❤️❤️”

Some fans commented that they wished he was on “All My Children,” a long-running but canceled soap opera that he used to star in, but they’re glad to see him on “General Hospital.”

In April, it was announced that Mathison would be joining “General Hospital,” but his role was a mystery. Deadline reported that his role would begin after “Home & Family” ends in August.

Fans and numerous publications have been speculating about the role Mathison will play. Based on how he looked in his photo, Soaps She Knows speculated on whether he’ll be playing a character who was in an accident. There’s also been speculation that he might be Drew Cain recast, since Cain’s body was never found. Cain was last portrayed by Billy Miller in 20190. Miller then starred as Alex Dunn on “Truth Be Told” into 2020. According to Soap Hub, Miller was recently shown on the set of Paramount Studios, though it’s not known for what role. Since the four major soap operas aren’t filmed there, it looks like he’s not returning to a soap opera.

There’s also speculation that Cain’s brother will also return to the series. Nothing is confirmed, however, and it remains to be seen exactly who Mathison will be portraying.

Mathison Will Still Star in Hallmark Movies Too

Mathison previously starred on “All My Children” as Ryan Lavery and was nominated for Daytime Emmys in 2002 and 2004, Deadline reported.

Mathison assured ET Canada that he will continue to star in Hallmark movies, even though he’s going to be on a soap opera now.

I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the ‘General Hospital’ family. Incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at ‘GH’ for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid in Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well.

