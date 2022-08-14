Where Was ‘The Journey Ahead’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Movies & Mysteries film, “The Journey Ahead,” premieres on Sunday, August 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Holly Robinson Peete, Kaylee Bryant, and Mark Humphrey. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see cast stories.

‘The Journey Ahead’ Was Filmed in British Columbia

This new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries drama will take you on a road trip across the United States as two strangers connect with one another. However, the roads depicted in the plot were actually filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

An Instagram post by Patricia Macapagal, a student at the Television and Video Production program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and Director of Photography, shows quite a few behind-the-scenes shots filmed in Squamish, British Columbia.

Macapagal also shared these crew photos of the movie being shot at night, including in Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia.

Macapagal also shared additional behind-the-scenes moments in these highlights from their Instagram Stories.

British Columbia is no stranger to the Hallmark scene, with its diverse locations and beautiful scenery. With everything seemingly so close together, crews can film a scene at the beach in the morning and go skiing in the mountains in the afternoon, making it easier to film a diversity of views in a short period of time.

Meet the Cast

The official Crown Media synopsis reads: “Madeline (Robinson Peete) is an aging Hollywood actress who has no meaningful relationships. After a string of bad luck, Madeline hires her assistant’s friend Sarah (Bryant) to drive her from Los Angeles to New York City for an urgent medical appointment. The road trip has a rocky start, as Madeline and Sarah clash due to their different lifestyles and personalities. When their car breaks down and they’re stuck in a charming small town, the pair starts to find some common ground. As they get to know one another, they divulge personal hardships and each provides the support and unconditional friendship needed to help them through it, teaching the women that they can’t run from their past to create the future they want.”

Holly Robinson Peete (“The Christmas Doctor”, “A Family Christmas Gift”) is known for her work as an actress, novelist, talk show presenter, activist, and philanthropist. Her work as an actor extends back more than three decades.

The various awards that Robinson Peete has received as a result of her humanitarian work include the following: Ford’s Freedom Sisters, American Mentor Award, The Southern California Broadcasters’ Association Community Service Award, Gerald R. Ford People Helping People Award, The March of Dimes Healthy Babies, Healthy Futures Award, USC Woman of Distinction Award, Anheuser Busch John E. Jacob Community Service Award, The Genii Award, The Girls Inc. Mentor Award, A Place Called Home Humanitarian Award, McDonald’s 365 Black Award, Los Angeles Magazine’s Most Inspirational Women Award, and many more.

She recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Peete posted this Instagram video in late April displaying the beautiful mountains where they filmed.

An Instagram post shared the two actresses joking during their last scene filmed together.

Peete also shared that she had a surprise guest visiting her in Vancouver.

They didn’t always have the best of weather, but always had a lot of fun!

Peete also shared this “week 1 photo dump” while filming.

Kaylee Bryant (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”) is swiftly building a reputation for herself in the industry.

According to her bio, Bryant began singing, dancing, and taking part in musical theatre shows at a young age. Bryant joined Ford Models when she was just nine years old and quickly became the face of Ralph Lauren.

Bryant was also seen in this behind-the-scenes shot, pretending to drive a car with the wind blowing through her hair.

A fan account also shared this story by Bryant, showcasing a few pictures.

Mark Humphrey, who plays Carl, is a Canadian actor who perhaps achieved the most notoriety for his part as Jake Antonelli in the television series “E.N.G” on the CBC and for his role as Pastor Frank Hogan in “When Calls the Heart.” Humphrey was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. He moved to New York City to seek a career in acting. He lives in Los Angeles, but often travels to Vancouver and Toronto.

He shared a post on Instagram saying how proud he is of his son for winning Best Actor in a TV movie!

If you’re wondering what happened to his character on “When Calls the Heart,” Heavy talked about it in the article here.

