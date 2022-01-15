Where Was ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Perfect Pairing,” premieres on Saturday, January 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Perfect Pairing’ Was Filmed in Canada at the Peller Estates Winery

“The Perfect Pairing” was filmed in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada at the Peller Estates Winery in late March, NOTL Local reported. The movie was originally called “Love and Ice Wine” while it was filmed.

Parts were also filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, according to Toronto Filming’s tweet.

Filming Update!#LoveAndIceWine has been spotted filming in Hamilton. 🍇🎥🎬 https://t.co/z0eCvMFt80 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 6, 2021

You can visit Peller Estates in person every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the estate’s website.

NOTL Local reported that fake snow had to be used while filming, and they set up artificial ice wine grape rows right next to the vineyard. The grapes were real, but the rows aren’t normally part of the winery. In addition, a wine tasting scene was filmed in a cellar room, and extras were brought in for an outdoor party.

Contractor said this is her favorite Hallmark Channel movie yet.

NOTL Local reported that even when they visited Peller Estates on March 25 during filming, they had to use masks and face shields, and engage in social distancing. Meals were served individually wrapped.

Elliott said he loved playing his character in this movie. He added: “I’m blessed to be able to work alongside the best leading ladies at #hallmark and this is no different.”

The movie wrapped filming in mid-July, Elliott shared on Instagram. His post seemed to indicate there was a short delay due to COVID. He wrote: “Just got home from finally finishing the last few scenes of @hallmarkchannel #loveandicewine exhaustion check, grateful check, jet lag check😂🙏. U tried to stop us #covid but everyone prevailed. Congrats to a great cast and crew!”

Peller Estates shared in early April that they had to cancel all Estate experiences because of a 4-week province shutdown.

One Scene Had to Move to Cambridge at the Last Minute Due to COVID Concerns

Filming wasn’t without its issues. Alexander Broughton, associate producer, told NOTL Local that they were frustrated when Niagara-on-the-Lake’s council didn’t approve their plans to film outside on Queen and Market Streets. Broughton said the local businesses were excited about the opportunity, but the council said they “didn’t give them enough time to address all of the COVID concerns.”

Filming moved to nearby Cambridge after their outdoor scenes were turned down, NOTL Local reported. However, Broughton added, Cambridge had sometimes pulled his permits before during a lockdown, so he was still working on building relationships with the towns and figuring out his limits.

He told NOTL Local: “Niagara-on-the-Lake is such a beautiful town. The network, Hallmark, really loved the town, and we (Chesler Perlmutter Productions) really love the town… It’s about building these new relationships with a town and knowing what my limitations are and aren’t.”

The downtown Cambridge Farmer’s Market is featured in the movie, Hollywood North Canada shared on Instagram.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina slips on ice and falls while visiting a winery — and no one knows who she is. Single father Michael and his family take her in to help her jog her memory.”

Nazneen Contractor is Christina. According to IMDb, she was “the first woman of Indian descent to play a lead role in a Shakespearean piece on the main stage of the Stratford Festival in 51 years of the festival’s history.” Her credits include “Children Ruin Everything” (Dawn), “Spiral,” “Trigger Point,” “A Winter Getaway,” “The Expanse,” “The Christmas Ring,” “The Loud House,” numerous voice roles, “Ransom” (Zara for 39 episodes), “Major Crimes” (Nancy Ryan), “Heroes Reborn” (Farah Nazan for nine episodes), “Covert Affairs” (Sydney for 12 episodes), “Parts Per Billion,” “Revenge,” “24” (Kayla Hassan for 21 episodes), “Rules of Engagement,” “The Border” (Layla for 26 episodes), and more.

In addition to her acting, she’s also a runner, Hallmark shared. She works in philanthropy too, supporting organizations like Second Harvest and Look Good Feel Better. She’s married and lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Carlo Rota, children, and dog.

Brennan Elliott is Michael. His many credits include “Crossword Mysteries” (lead character Logan O’Connor), “Christmas in Vienna,” “Open By Christmas,” “All Summer Long,” “Christmas at Grand Valley,” “All of My Heart” series of movies, “UnREAL” (Graham), “Christmas Encore,” “Cedar Cove” (Warren Saget), “Flower Shop Mysteries” (Marco), “Love You Like Christmas,” “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” “Curse of Chucky,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Take Me Home,” “Black Widow,” “The 4400” (Ben Saunders), “What About Brian” (TK), “Cold Case” (Ray), “Flight 93” (Todd Beamer), “Strong Medicine” (Nick Biancavilla for 88 episodes), “Blind Justice,” and more.

Elliott is married to Cami Elliot and they have two children. She’s a cancer survivor, Hollywood Mask reported. She beat stomach cancer in 2018.

Zarina Rocha is Britney. Her credits include “Go, Dog, Go,” “Odd Squad: Mobile Unit,” “Odd Squad” (The Shadow), “Misha,” and “Fairly OddParents.”

Genelle Williams is Diane. Her credits include “Family Law” (Lucy for 20 episodes), “Spiral,” “Clarice,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Utopia Falls,” “Magical Christmas Shoes,” “Coroner,” “The Division 2,” “Northern Lights of Christmas,” “Christmas Catch,” “The Expanse” (Tilly Fagan), “In Contempt” (Alison), “Prescription for Danger,” “Bitten” (Rachel for 20 episodes), “Remedy” (Zoe for 20 episodes), “Saving Hope,” “The Lottery,” “En Vogue Christmas,” “Warehouse 13” (Leena for 52 episodes), “The Latest Buzz” (DJ for 66 episodes), “The Line” (Michelle), “Radio Free Roscoe” (Kim for 15 episodes), and more.

Art Hindle is John. His credits include “Beginner’s Luck,” “Holly Hobbie” (Grandpa Hobbie), “Loving Christmas,” “SurrealEstate,” “A Walking Miracle,” “Woodland Grey,” “Christmas in Montana,” “Good Witch” (Arthur Pershing), “Northern Lights of Christmas,” “Beast Within,” “Making a Deal with the Devil” (President), “Imposters,” “Dot.” (Mr. Sherman), “Shoot the Messenger,” “No Deposit,” “Dark Rising: Warrior of Worlds,” “Paradise Falls” (Pete Braga for 75 episodes), “MVP,” “Canadian Case Files,” “Tom Stone,” “North of 60,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” “ENG” (Mike Fennell for 96 episodes), “Berrenger’s” (Todd), “Dallas” (Jeff Farraday for 11 episodes from 1981-1982), “Kingston: Confidential” (Tony Marino), and more.

Also starring are:

Richard Waugh (Gene)

Steve Byers (Kevin)

Shauna MacDonald (Eleanor)

Robert Clarke (Sam)

Ronica Sajnani (Phyllis)

Neil Whitley (Dr. Grayson)

Connor Thompson (Head Waiter)

Darla Biccum (Porter)

Fallon Bowman (B&B Employee)

Beth Hornby (Betsy)

Michael Miranda (Train Attendant)

David Rosser (Security Guard)

Hallmark introduced its own brand of wine to go along with the movie, called the Sweet Dessert Wine.

