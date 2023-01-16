Star Reveals Why Filming ‘The Way Home’ Was Challenging & ‘Sweat-Inducing’

Hallmark’s new series, “The Way Home,” premiered its first episode on Sunday, January 15. One of the stars of the series, Jefferson Brown, revealed why one facet of his character, in particular, was particularly challenging.

This article will have minor spoilers for the first episode.

‘I’m Not a Musician,’ Brown Revealed About Portraying a Musician

Brown plays Colton, the patriarch who has already died by the time the show begins. His granddaughter, Alice (played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow) meets him for the first time when she travels back in time. She’s musically gifted, unlike everyone else in her family, and learns that her grandfather was also a musician. There’s one scene in the premiere where Colton’s playing the guitar.

In an interview with Survived the Shows, Brown reveals that he’s not a musician, so the scenes where he was playing an instrument were particularly challenging.

“The biggest challenge in playing Colton was his musicianship,” Brown said. “I’m not a musician so that element was very both exciting and sweat-inducing.”

He teased that there’s a lot more we’re going to learn about Colton as the show progresses.

“Colton’s journey fascinated me every episode,” he said. “He experiences so many challenges, as we all do, but to see it on the page and have the chance to present his heart in all manners was a gift that kept on giving.”

Brown said he was instantly drawn to the script because Colton’s character “spoke to me on so many levels.” He said he couldn’t choose any one moment that really spoke to him, out of concern for spoiling the show, but said the entire project felt “quite dreamy” and they knew they “were making something special.”

This isn’t Brown’s first role with Hallmark. He was Joe Moody on the first season of “When Hope Calls.” The show has since moved to Great American Family. He also starred in “The Christmas Parade,” “Northern Lights of Christmas,” and “Snowed-Inn Christmas.”

‘The Way Home’ Brings Together a Talented Cast

The series has brought together a talented cast. Andie MacDowell, known for Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove,” is one of the lead characters, Del Landry. Chyler Leigh, whom many know from her roles on “Supergirl” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” is Kat Landry. Evan Williams plays Elliot, her childhood best friend, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow plays Alice Dhawan, Kat’s daughter and Del’s granddaughter. Alex Hook plays the young version of Kat that Alice gets to meet.

This is one of two new series that Hallmark is launching this year. The other is called “Ride” and will star Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Jake Foy, Sara Garcia, Tyler Jacob Moore, and more.

John Morayniss, executive producer, announced the series in June and called it an “EPIC romance.”

Showrunner and executive producer Sherri Cooper-Landsman wrote about the series on Instagram: “When what started as a side hustle turns into the most exciting Ride! So thrilled to be on this special show with our incredible cast! So grateful to so many.”

According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty.

