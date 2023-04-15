Where Was ‘The Wedding Cottage’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Part of the Spring into Love lineup, the Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Wedding Cottage,” premieres on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny. Read on to learn fun behind-the-scenes cast stories about where the movie was filmed, including a location very familiar to “When Calls the Heart” fans.

‘The Wedding Cottage’ Was Filmed in Canada, Including Some ‘When Calls the Heart’ Locations

Based on the book “A Cottage Wedding” by Leigh Duncan, “The Wedding Cottage” was partly filmed in Martini Town, Langley, British Columbia, an Instagram comment confirms.

Martini Town is a gated 16-acre New York-themed backlot. The street and buildings have New York brownstone entrances, a tiny movie theater, a coffee shop, and an urban alleyway. The backlot will soon include a courthouse, new buildings, and a town square.

The Instagram post features the Theatre stream, which is featured on Martini Film Studios’ website.

Krakow also revealed that some of the same locations used for “When Calls the Heart” were also used for “A Wedding Cottage,” including the infamous “kissing bridge” where her character Elizabeth and Lucas had an iconic scene.

First she hinted about the location:

After asking fans to guess, they revealed it was the kissing bridge.

The also filmed in Fort Langley, Penny shared in a video that Krakow shot.

Krakow posted this picture with her hair stylist and her makeup artist, writing: “Just because I love them. And I couldn’t do my job without em.”

And check out these promo shots she shared:

“Our bride & groom @matreyascarrwener & @fromdrewtoyou making work look like a piece of cake!” she wrote in another post.

Both actors had great chemistry on and off screen, as you can witness here in these Instagram posts by Erin Krakow.

“I have SO many ridiculous BTS photos & videos from #TheWeddingCottage. We’ve got about a week and a half until our premiere, so prepare for daily posts…and a deluge of @therealbrendan_penny!” Krakow shared.

“TFW @mirrormirroratelier gave us the extra foamy mouthwash,” she wrote in another fun video.

She brought her new puppy with her, and shared a fun picture: “A brief break in #TheWeddingCottage action for Willoughby the beach pup. 😍”

Krakow also posted an ADR picture.

Filming wrapped in late February, she shared.

The two had a lot of fun, they shared in a post.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

To launch Vanessa Doyle’s (Krakow) new book – Tying the Knot – A Wedding Guide – she holds a contest offering one lucky couple an all-expense paid wedding. The winning couple needs to get married quickly, as the groom (Drew Henderson, “Candid About Love”) is being deployed and the bride (Matreya Scarrwener, “Mid-Love Crisis”) finishes grad school in just a few weeks. The couple chose The Wedding Cottage for their nuptials but unbeknownst to Vanessa, it’s been closed for years and is in disrepair. Evan Sutherland (Penny), an artist who inherited the cottage from his grandmother, has been using it as his temporary residence while he waits for inspiration for his next masterpiece. He has no intention of reopening, but Vanessa wants her clients to have their dream wedding and is determined to restore the cottage. With only five weeks before the big day, Vanessa uses all her charm to convince Evan to reopen and build relationships with the residents of Stony Brook to create a magical wedding for the bride and groom. As Vanessa and Evan grow closer, it becomes clear how much The Wedding Cottage has meant to the town and how much more it now means to both of them.

Erin Krakow plays Vanessa. According to her bio, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Juilliard School. She’s had leading roles in a variety of performances put on by the prestigious institution. In addition, Krakow has performed in a number of theatrical roles, such as Cecily in “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Shelby in “Steel Magnolias: The Musical.”Krakow now makes her home in Los Angeles. She’s perhaps best known for her role on “When Calls the Heart.” She and Tyler Hynes’ “It Was Always You” is also a fan favorite.

Evan is played by Brendan Penny. According to his bio, he went to Vancouver after college to become an actor. After appearing as a guest star on shows like “The L Word” on Showtime, “Kyle XY” on ABC Family, and “Smallville” on The WB, Penny got his first series regular role on CTV’s “Whistler.” After “Whistler” ended in 2009, Penny was on “The Assistants.” He has also appeared in the miniseries “Ring of Fire” on Reelz and as a guest star on many TV shows, such as “Flashpoint” on CBS, “The Killing” on AMC, and “Supernatural” on The CW. He’s well known for his lead role on “Chesapeake Shores.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Drew Henderson

Lauren Akemi Bradley

Mariesa Crouse

Aaron Douglas

Matreya Scarrwener

Nadia White

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2023 Lineup of New Movies