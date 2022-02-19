Where Was ‘The Wedding Veil Legacy’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The third movie in Hallmark’s “The Wedding Veil” trilogy — “The Wedding Veil Legacy” — premieres on Saturday, February 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the month if you miss the premiere. Also known as “The Wedding Veil 3,” this movie stars Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, and Victor Webster. Read on to learn where the movie was filmed and see cast stories.

‘The Wedding Veil Legacy’ Was Filmed in

Unlike the second “The Wedding Veil” movie, which was filmed overseas, the third movie is returning to the location where the first was filmed: Canada. The movie was also filmed under the names “Wedding Veil Wishes 3” and “Wedding Veil Wishes: Tracy’s Story.”

“The Wedding Veil Legacy” was filmed in many regions of British Columbia, Canada, including Victoria and Sooke, according to social media posts shared by the stars.

According to UBCP/ACTRA, “Wedding Veil Wishes 3” (the original name) was filmed mostly in Victoria from May 10 through May 28, 2021. Terry Ingram is the director and and Jackie Lind is the casting director.

All three movies were filmed in just 15 days each, People reported.

Reeser shared: “We all stayed in the same hotel [while filming]. Ali and I stayed across the hall from each other, and she literally came over to my room to borrow a cup of sugar. I was like, ‘This is so unique. We never get the opportunity to work with each other like this. We all work for the same network, but we never get to do movies together.'”

Chabert told People about their filming schedule: “All of our Hallmark movies are 15 days [of filming] each for the most part. We filmed them all individually. But it’s been the most fun to spend time with each other. When Autumn was doing her movie, Ali and I were in Bulgaria together, and so we had a lot of time off. We were only there for a portion of it, but we were able to spend a lot of time together.”

In a Facebook Live interview, Reeser, Chabert, and Sweeney shared that the real “true love” of the movies is the love and friendship between the female characters.

All three women shared loving messages to each other on TikTok in celebration of the movie trilogy.

Reeser wrote on Instagram, “I love these women more than I can say. I have been humbled and inspired and supported beyond measure through this friendship. @alisweeney and @thereallacey, I continue to give thanks for the gift of you in my life this year. I’m grateful to learn from you, laugh with you and to share the screen with you.”

Sweeney replied, “You are such a beautiful and strong woman. I’m so glad to have you in my life. I have loved connecting with you about everything- from parenting to acting – including good wine & cheesecake along the way. XO.”

In a different Instagram post, Sweeney shared how much fun she had working with Reeser and Chabert. She wrote, “Both of these women are such an inspiration to me and I cannot emphasize enough – all that charm and kindness that exudes from them on screen is straight from their core.”

Sweeney said there was one scene in the new movie where they were “required” to each cheesecake. She said the wine was a “dreadful non-alcoholic wine” but “the cheesecake is legit — any New Yorker would be proud of!” She added that she and Chabert tried to be strong and not eat the cheesecake until Reeser gave in and took a bite first. Then they all enjoyed it together.

Chabert replied, “That cheesecake was ridiculously delicious xoxo.”

Reeser added, ” Pretty sure I ate the majority of my cheesecake when I wasn’t even on camera 😂 SO GOOD!!!”

Sweeney added, “PS the building we were filming in was freezing! 🥶 I just noticed you can see I have my parka wrapped around my legs for warmth during that entire scene. 😂😂”

She shared a lot of photos from filming for a throwback Thursday post above.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Tracy is the last of her three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil. Will it prove to be magical for her despite her cynicism about its legend?”

Alison Sweeney is Tracy. Her many credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Sami for more than 3,000 episodes), “Chronicle Mysteries” (Alex for five movies), “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Murder She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” “Second Chances,” “American Dreams,” “Bay State,” “A Brand New Life” (Christy), “Family Man” (Rosie), and more. She just starred in “Open By Christmas” this holiday season.

Victor Webster is Nick. His many credits include “Motherland: Fort Salem” (Blanton Silver), “MatchMaker Mysteries” (Kyle), “Five Star Christmas,” “Workin’ Moms” (Mike), “Hearts of Winter,” “Wings Over Everest,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Douglas Peterson), “Younger,” “Summer Villa,” “A Harvest Wedding,” “Dead Rising: Endgame,” “Continuum” (Carlos for 42 episodes), “Project: SERA,” “Castle” (Josh Davidson), “Melrose Place” (Caleb), “Surrogates,” “Harper’s Island,” “Lincoln Heights,” “Charmed” (Coop), “Related,” “Mutant X” (Brennan for 66 episodes), “Days of Our Lives” (Nicholas for 84 episodes), “Sunset Beach” (Roger), and more.

Lacey Chabert is Avery. Her movies include “Sweet Carolina,” “Love Romance and Chocolate,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas Waltz,” “Winter in Vail,” “Christmas in Rome,” “Love on Safari,” the “All of My Heart” series, “The Color of Rain,” and more. Her feature film debut was “Lost in Space” in 1998. Her resume also includes “Party of Five,” “All My Children,” and more. In 2021, she starred in “Christmas at Castle Hart” on Hallmark.

Autumn Reeser is Emma. Her many credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Under the Stars,” “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” “All Summer Long,” “Love on the Menu,” “America 2.0” (Olivia Huff), “Season for Love,” “The Arrangement” (Leslie Bellcamp), “911,” “A Bramble House Christmas,” “Salvation” (Tess), “Kill ‘Em All,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Necessary Roughness” (Abby), “Last Resort” (Kylie), “No Ordinary Family” (Katie for 20 episodes), “Entourage” (Lizzie), “Raising the Bar,” “Valentine” (Phoebe), “The O.C.” (Taylor Townsend for 31 episodes), “Complete Savages” (Angela), “Grounded for Life” (Alison), and more.

Also starring are:

Kevin McGarry (Peter)

Jordana Largy (Carly)

Matty Finochio (Stanley)

Michele Scarabelli (Isabella)

Paula Shaw (Gia)

Christine Cattell (Sarah)

Gerald Plunkett (Leland)

Salvatore Vetro (Luigi)

Justin Singh (Narula)

Toby Levins (Finn)

Roderick Glanville (Carter)

Kristoff Gillese (Oliver)

Jerry Wasserman (Bruce)

Kerën Burkett (Narula’s Assistant)

