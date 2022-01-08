Where Was ‘The Wedding Veil’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s first new movie of 2022 is “The Wedding Veil.” It’s the first in a three-part trilogy, starring Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast and where it was filmed.

‘The Wedding Veil’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Wedding Veil” was filmed in Victoria, Canada, and other parts of British Columbia, StarwatchByline shared. Filming had already started as of April 2021, since three movies needed to be made before the first was going to be released. Here’s a photo that was shared in May in Victoria. Filming of the first movie was completed in May.

This is the first in Hallmark’s “New Year, New Movies” lineup. Here’s Chabert’s first post in April when filming had just started.

She also shared this photo of hair touchups during filming.

Michelle Vicary was EVP Programming at Crown Media when the movies were first announced. Good Housekeeping reported that she said at the time: “While our channel is associated with romance, a core tenet of the Hallmark brand is celebrating love in its many facets, including family bonds and enduring friendships. Our programming is reflecting that more and more. What better way to celebrate female friendships than to bring together three beloved actors from our network, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser.”

Chabert told Good Housekeeping about the films: “This project is, quite literally, a dream come true for me and one that I have been deeply invested in. Both Allison and Autumn are incredibly talented, smart and wonderful women and actors. I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to work with them and tell this very special story!”

Chabert shared this photo with McGarry and it was one of the first pictures shared from the movie.

The cast had a lot of fun on set.

Victoria News reported that “The Wedding Veil” was one of many locations filming there, and crews had to follow strict COVID-19 safety rules in order to film.

Sweeney shared this photo from Vancouver, British Columbia, either while filming or shortly thereafter. Shortly after filming the first movie, she then began filming the “Murder She Baked” movie that already aired.

Wardrobe Girls shared the above photo during filming in Sooke, British Columbia.

They wrote on Facebook: “We were so excited at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke to be the ‘set’ for an upcoming Hallmark movie called The Wedding Veil, which was filming on Vancouver Island last week. A few of our staff members and guests even got to be extras in the film.”

One of the Sooke filming locations was at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort.

Vroom was also part of the cast. Chabert said about Vroom: “Enjoyed working with @fionavroom so much. Fiona and I worked together on my first movie back after having Julia four years ago and I’ll always appreciate how supportive she was then and again now. You’re the best, Fiona! 💕 #TheWeddingVeil.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “The first installment of a new trilogy follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a gala to unveil it.”

Lacey Chabert is Avery. Her movies include “Sweet Carolina,” “Love Romance and Chocolate,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas Waltz,” “Winter in Vail,” “Christmas in Rome,” “Love on Safari,” the “All of My Heart” series, “The Color of Rain,” and more. Her feature film debut was “Lost in Space” in 1998. Her resume also includes “Party of Five,” “All My Children,” and more. In 2021, she starred in “Christmas at Castle Hart” on Hallmark.

Kevin McGarry is Peter. He’s perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart.” His many other credits include “Heartland” (Mitchy Cutty for 48 episodes), “Schitt’s Creek,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “A Very Corgi Christmas,” “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” “When Hope Calls,” “Winter Love Story,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Open Heart” (Dr. Timothy Hudson), and more.

Autumn Reeser is Emma. Her many credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Under the Stars,” “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” “All Summer Long,” “Love on the Menu,” “America 2.0” (Olivia Huff), “Season for Love,” “The Arrangement” (Leslie Bellcamp), “911,” “A Bramble House Christmas,” “Salvation” (Tess), “Kill ‘Em All,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Necessary Roughness” (Abby), “Last Resort” (Kylie), “No Ordinary Family” (Katie for 20 episodes), “Entourage” (Lizzie), “Raising the Bar,” “Valentine” (Phoebe), “The O.C.” (Taylor Townsend for 31 episodes), “Complete Savages” (Angela), “Grounded for Life” (Alison), and more.

Alison Sweeney is Tracy. Her many credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Sami for more than 3,000 episodes), “Chronicle Mysteries” (Alex for five movies), “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Murder She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” “Second Chances,” “American Dreams,” “Bay State,” “A Brand New Life” (Christy), “Family Man” (Rosie), and more. She just starred in “Open By Christmas” this holiday season.

Also starring are:

Fiona Vroom (Lucy)

Zachary Gulka (Jason)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Sonya)

Karen Kruper (Grace)

Christine Willes (Hilda )

Greg Rogers (Frederick)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Drew)

David Kaye (Jeff)

Thomas Darya (Ryan)

Emily Maddison (Nina)

Aiyanna Miorin (Young Girl)

Linda Minard (Board Member #1)

Stephen Adekolu (Work Man)

Amira Anderson (Concierge – San Francisco)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Minister)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup