Ellie Williams Posts Heartbreaking Photos of Dad Treat Williams on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day 2023, Ellie Williams posted several photos to her Instagram of her late father Treat Williams, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on June 12. The prolific Hallmark Channel star was struck by a vehicle and died later at the hospital, according to the Vermont state police.

Ellie Williams Posted a Photo of Her Dad Playing With Her As a Baby

On her Instagram stories on Father’s Day, Ellie posted a photo of young Treat playing with her when she was a baby and wrote over top, “I love you, dad. I miss you.”

She also posted a more recent photo of her dad on a lawn tractor at what looks like their Vermont farm and wrote, “I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He’s so handsome.” Page Six has screengrabs of the photos.

Then on June 20, Ellie posted footage of the huge array of flowers that arrived for Williams’ memorial service. The video was captioned, “Celebrating a big life.” She also reposted a video from a family friend that showed Williams playing the guitar and singing around a campfire surrounded by loved ones.

According to People, the family held a private memorial service at the Williams family home in Vermont on Monday, June 19. He was then laid to rest in a funeral ceremony the following day.

Treat Williams’ Wife Pam Has Shared Some Memories on Facebook

Williams married his wife Pam Van Sant in 1988 and they welcomed son Gill in 1991 and daughter Ellie in 1998. After his death, Van Sant has been sharing memories of her late husband on her Facebook page.

The day after he died, she reposted a memory from a year ago that she captioned at the time “Moonlight in Vermont.” She wrote on the new post, “Thank you, Treat for sending me this memory. We love you and miss you so much.”

She later posted some private content that was captioned, “Our last amazing flight down the PCH. My amazing private Top Gun,” which is in reference to Williams’ love of flying. According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) obituary for Williams, he actually began flying in high school in the 1960s. The AOPA writes that Williams “earned a commercial pilot certificate, a flight instructor certificate, an instrument rating, a multiengine rating, and a rotorcraft rating” and he would often fly himself to filming locations.

Van Sant went on to write in her post, “The most loving husband, father, and friend to all. Please know the kids and I feel the enormous outpouring of love from our beautiful community that Treat loved so much. He was always happiest here on the ‘farm’ with us in his beloved Vermont. We will let you know when we can plan a larger memorial to honor Treat where everyone will be welcome. Thank you. Love, Pam, Gill, Ellie ❤️🙏💔.”

Just a couple of months before his death, Ellie and Treat went to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood together. Ellie posted a series of photos of their big day together at the theme park.

Upon learning of his death, Ellie wrote on an Instagram story that it was “a pain [she has] never felt.”

“I am absolutely shattered,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

When Williams died, tributes came pouring in from all corners of Hollywood. It sounds like the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor was loved by so many people that he worked with over the years.

One of Williams’ last projects was an episode of “Blue Bloods” where he reprised his recurring role of Lenny Ross. It aired just a month before his death. His co-star in that project and real-life friend Tom Selleck told People in a statement, “It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly. My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”