Tyler Hynes’ Instagram Post Fuels Speculation About ‘It Was Always You’ Sequel

Ever since “It Was Always You” aired, Hallmark fans have been wanting a sequel. The movie, starring Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow, has grown a sizeable following of fans. A recent post by Hynes to his Instagram Story on January 6 is fueling rumors about a possible sequel. However, Hynes hasn’t yet clarified what the post means.

Tyler Hynes Posted a Script with the Name ‘Elizabeth’ In It

Tyler Hynes posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed him on a plane, reading a script that had the name “Elizabeth” in it. Fans of “It Was Always You” know that Krakow starred as Elizabeth in the movie, and Hynes starred as David. The movie is airing again on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 29, at 6 p.m. Eastern.

You can see screenshots below from Hynes’ Instagram Story, where he shared a video that showed him reading a script while on a plane to a new destination.

One fan got an even better screenshot of the script on Hyne’s computer.

Is this what you’re referring too? 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/RyK85q0SQh — angie hales aka D.D. (@ddnJesus) January 7, 2022

The script appears to be about a character receiving a trophy or award. There’s a mention of “Il Cibo” and “tonio Gagliardi” in the script. The Italian references gave fans more hope this might be about a sequel to “It Was Always You.” At the end of the first movie, Elizabeth went on the whirlwind trip around the world she had dreamed of, and was sending postcards from Italy and other locations.

Could it be the news that we are waiting for….hoping for…..NEED?!?! Please let it be so!!!! 🙏🏻😱🤞🏻💜😍 pic.twitter.com/biFO0gt4WW — Darla Tapp (@darla_tapp) January 7, 2022

There is definitely an “Elizabeth” in this script, but it’s not clear if this is the same Elizabeth that was a lead character in “It Was Always You.” There’s also a character whose name ends with “ANIZER” and another character whose name might be Antonio.

However, some fans have pointed out that David called Elizabeth “Lizzie” in the movie, so it’s not clear if this is the same Elizabeth or if we’re seeing a script for a different movie.

This Isn’t the First Time Fans Have Hoped the Hallmark Stars Were Hinting at a Sequel

This isn’t the first time that fans hoped Krakow and Hynes were hinting at a sequel. Krakow shared a photo of the two talking on FaceTime back in August and fans hoped this might lead to sequel news. The FaceTime followed up an unexpected FaceTime that Hynes had made to Krakow while he was being interviewed live at RomaDrama Live’s event in Tennessee.

Tyler Hynes surprises Erin with a Face Time call while at Roma Drama Live, but Apparently @erinkrakow is home with a head cold. Let’s all wish her well and hope she feels better soon. 🎥 credit: Roma Drama @tyler_hynes @shawlinivmh #erinkrakow #Hearties pic.twitter.com/Wn7RPyI3vR — Erin Krakow Australian Fan (@erinkrakowaufan) August 1, 2021

One person replied on Instagram to Krakow’s August post: “I hope you’re discussing a sequel…” and Krakow responded with a “😘” emoji that didn’t confirm or deny the guess.

Fans also noticed that her message referenced “It Was Always You” by using the emojis “🥜🍰” for peanut butter cake. Earlier that week, Krakow referenced the movie the same way, when joking that Hynes smelled like peanut butter cake.

In August 2021 during an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked if there was any news of a sequel yet. Krakow replied: “Thanks for asking! No plans as of yet — but if that’s something you’d like, I recommend reaching out to @hallmarkchannel.”

She also said that she’d be interested in starring in another movie with Hynes. She wrote:“As long as there’s key lime pie, peanut butter cake, and zero oysters. @tyler_hynes?”

Hynes replied, “yes ma’am as u wish @erinkrakow.”

