Tyler Hynes Unveils Christmas Tree Inspired by His Hallmark Fans

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Tyler Hynes‘ house. In a social media video posted on November 3, 2023, the Hallmark heartthrob revealed that his Christmas tree is up and it’s adorned with ornaments he’s received from fans, who affectionately call themselves Hynies.

With Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” playing in the background, the video included footage of Hynes’ beloved black Pomeranian, Rusty James, dressed up for the occasion in red-and-white striped booties and a holiday hat with the word “naughty” across it. Hynes revealed that he, too, was wearing red-and-white striped socks to match his little buddy as they debuted the lit-up tree.

In a subtle nod to his new movie — “Never Been Chris’d,” premiering on November 4 — Hynes captioned his post, “Merry chris’dmas 🐺🎄.” He also addressed all the ways fans are getting behind the new movie even though he can’t promote it due to SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Hynes Shares Collection of Christmas Ornaments Gifted by Fans

The night before posting his Christmas tree video, Hynes conducted a Facebook Live session with fans, answering questions and chatting about a wide variety of subjects, from movies and music to why he often wears hats to cover his hair.

“It’s not pretty right now,” Hynes told one fan who asked that he remove his cap. “To be honest, I wear a lot of hats and sweaters and stuff when I’m not working. I just don’t care. I just don’t. I can’t be bothered because the energy that goes into my hair when I’m making these movies is far too much, Far too much.”

As he bid his fans farewell at the end of the 45-minute session, he said, “Okay, everybody, enjoy your evening. Go put up your Christmas tree — I am.”

True to his word, Hynes posted his Christmas tree video the following morning with close-up views of multiple ornaments that reflect his personality — from miniature Whiskey bottles to one with a photo of Rusty by Hynes’ motorcycle — and nods to his many Hallmark movies. There was even a funny moment in which he jokingly stroked the face of fellow Hallmark star and dear friend Andrew Walker, whose headshot adorned one of the homemade ornaments.

In the comment section, Hynes told one fan that the ornaments were “lovely things some lovely folks had passed to me at conventions 😊🤍✨”

Hynes is a frequent celebrity attendee at Christmas Con, a fan convention devoted to holiday movies, and will appear with many of his Hallmark colleagues at the New Jersey event in early December.

Hynes also shared a couple of ornaments connected to his popular holiday Boot Shot Tradition, an online event he hosts for fans before Christmas during which they all take a shot of their favorite beverage from a miniature glass boot. Fans can order their own glass boots from Hynes online, and then hang them on their trees.

But the true star of the video was Rusty, Hynes’ constant companion since he adopted the pup at the height of the pandemic in 2020, he told Southern Living. Naturally, Hynies swooned over the duo’s latest video.

One commented, “The best part is the matching socks with you & Rusty🥰💕 It doesn’t get more adorable than that 👏❤️”

Tyler Hynes Says He ‘Appreciates’ Fans’ Dedication to Celebrating New Movie During SAG-AFTRA Strike

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still going, during which actors are not allowed to directly promote their new or past releases, Hynes was careful not to directly discuss his new Hallmark movie during his Facebook Live. However, he acknowledged that he’s aware fans have shared links and online parties to celebrate “things that are happening that will be fun tomorrow.”

“I do see what everybody posts, I do appreciate it,” he said. “Everybody’s going to keep each other company and have fun, regardless of my presence on Twitter or wherever else, so I really, really appreciate that.”

Hynes has attracted a passionate following of Hallmark fans since his first movie on the network, 2018’s “It’s Christmas Eve” co-starring singer LeAnn Rimes. During a February 2023 appearance on the “Business of Influence” podcast, Hynes said he knew very little about Hallmark when Rimes recruited him to star with her, just two days before filming began.

“I don’t know that Hallmark would have gone out of their way to hit me up to be in one of their films, but she did,” Hynes said. “I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

When Hallmark kept calling to invite him to do additional movies, he said, he realized what a unique network and fan base he’d stumbled upon.

“It’s a happy place, a very lovely place,” he told hosts Ryan Serhant and Andy Klaric. “There’s a lot of lovely people who watch the movies and seem to, like, find solace in watching them. I think it’s a unique audience, different than any other network, and I think because of that, it’s become somewhere that I want to sort of stick around.”