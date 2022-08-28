Where Was ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s newest movie, “Unthinkably Good Things,” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, August 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, and Lance Gross, and it’s the first film released under Hallmark’s new Mahogany label. Read on to learn all about where “Unthinkably Good Things” was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

Unthinkably Good Things Was Filmed in Italy

“Unthinkably Good Things” was shot on location in Italy, reported Variety. IMDb Pro reveals that filming happened around March 22, 2022.

According to Italy Explained, the weather that time of year can vary from anywhere from 35 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Rainboots, umbrellas, and sunglasses are recommended when traveling there in March. Tourism also tends to be lower during that time of year, which might be another reason the movie was filmed in March.

Karen Pittman tagged one of her photos from filming as being taken in Viterbo. Pittman wrote, “What a gift. Learning so much about love, friendship and Black girl magic. ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ directed by @terrijvaughn ❤️”

As per Wiki, Viterbo is “an ancient city and comune in the Lazio region of central Italy, the capital of the province of Viterbo.” and its average high temperatures in March are 56.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Filming was also done in Rome, as pointed out by Terri Vaughn in the photo tag above and in Lance Gross’s photo below.

Unit Manager Assistant Ilaria Murino also posted this beautiful sunset shot below, dated March 23, 2022.

Hallmark Celebrated the Movie’s Premiere in Style

Crown Media’s synopsis of the movie reads: “At a crossroads in her career and personal life, Allison (Pittman) is in need of the love and support of her two closest friends Melina (Drake) and Reesa (Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Allison is wary of taking the next step with Nico (Seta), the handsome Italian man she has grown close to, as her time in Italy is temporary and she is focused on a promotion. As the trip helps an emotionally adrift Reesa to find some much-needed clarity, she is questioning her future with her husband, Andre (Gross). Having recently recovered from a difficult illness, chef Melina is playing things safe until charming chef Lucas (Love) has her thinking of taking new risks. Between the good wine, delicious food, a healthy serving of romance and the beautiful scenery of Tuscany, the three women relish in the importance of friendship and inspire each other to make this next season the best one yet.”

This is the first Hallmark original movie played under the Mahogany Label.

Hallmark explains: “Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be the home to Mahogany, the first of several new content initiatives and brand extensions tapping into the rich 100+ year legacy of the Hallmark brand. Mahogany, which is rooted in the iconic Hallmark greeting card line of the same name, will expand Crown Media’s content offerings with powerful storytelling that exemplifies Hallmark’s core ethos – family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love – through the unique lens of Black culture.”

“Mahogany is a beloved brand by millions of consumers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the brand to life on screen with this first new movie,” said Toni Judkins, senior vice president of programming development at Hallmark Media, told Variety.

The movie already premiered in Pasadena and celebrated the first Mahogany screening with a beautiful night, filled with smiles and stories.

In celebration of its movie, Hallmark is throwing an Italian Holiday Sweepstakes. You could win a 9-day, 8-night trip to Italy for you and two friends. Other prizes can be won, for a total value of $25,099.70. Not too shabby!

Meet the Cast

The movie stars Karen Pittman as Allison, Erica Ash as Reesa, Joyful Drake as Melina, Jermaine Love as Lucas, Lance Gross as Andre, and Luca Seta as Nico.

Karen Pittman is a well-known stage, film, and television actress, according to her Hallmark biography. She was most recently seen in the “Sex and the City” remake “And Just Like That,” as Dr. Nya Wallace, one of four new stars. She is also known for her roles as Mia Jordan on the “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+, Lisa on FX’s “The Americans,” Priscilla Ridley on Marvel’s “Luke Cage” on Netflix, and Willa Hayes on the hit series “Yellowstone.”

Erica Ash is a theatre, film, and television actress who has won several awards, according to her Hallmark biography. Her Broadway career started with roles in “The Lion King” as Nala and the original Broadway cast of “Baby It’s You,” for which she earned an NAACP Theater Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Joyful Drake, who played Tasha on the legendary BET comedy series “Let’s Stay Together,” also stars in the movie, according to her Hallmark biography. In addition to recurring on Starz’s “P-Valley,” she will star in the eight-episode drama series “HUSH” for ALLBLK. Angela Burd Murray, the series’ creator, described it as “a sexy drama about four dynamic women who will stop at nothing to get what they want.”

Drake shared a series of photos about the premiere night on Instagram. Her Instagram photos can’t be embedded, but you can see them here.

Actor, producer, and photographer Lance Gross also stars in the movie, according to his Hallmark biography. He’s also appearing in the TV series “Our Kind of People,” which is created by Lee Daniels and airs on Fox. As a result of his work on Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne,” he has become the first actor in history to win four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Gross has over 2 million Instagram followers and is quite the social influencer on the platform.

After filming the movie, he enjoyed a nice family vacation in Hawaii.

Ready to watch the movie? Make sure you sit down and follow Hallmark’s Italian recipes so you can live the whole experience during the premiere!

