VIDEO: Lacey Chabert Reveals Trick to How Her Surfing Scene Was Filmed

Although Lacey Chabert needed a stunt double for many of the surfing scenes in the new Hallmark movie “Groundswell,” (as did her co-star), there were still some moments when she was also on a surfboard. She recently shared a video that highlighted how those surfing scenes were filmed.

She Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Surfing Scenes

On Instagram, Chabert shared a behind-the-scenes video of how those surfing scenes were made. You can watch the video below.

Chabert wrote that many people were asking her how the surfing scenes were made.

She took time to thank her stunt double, Emily Luke, and the team from Hawaiian Water Patrol for their help. She also added, “and incredible artist Don King who captured the water photography under the direction of @leemfriedlander.”

In her video, she shared that they had a photoshoot before heading off to the water.

“I can’t say I’ve ever done a gallery shoot in a wetsuit before,” she said.

She said they were in the water with the Hawaiian Water Patrol, who are “absolute legends” and “incredible.”

She showed a video of either her kneeling on a surfboard as it was pulled by a jetski, with a camera on the jetski filming her up close.

“The entire team kept us safe and helped us to get the shots that we needed,” she said. “So with a little movie magic, this will look like I am really surfing. This is just one … example of the many shots we did. And let me tell you — what a fun day!”

Her friends and followers replied to her video, thanking her for sharing.

Emily Luke, her stunt double, replied, “Such fun days and memories! 🥰🏄🏽‍♀️ love the behind the scenes movie magic ✨ it came out great! You’re so amazing, Lacey!”

Julie of the podcast Suspenders Unbuttoned wrote, “Love this look at the process😍 Thanks for showing us this little peek!”

Jeanette Last wrote, “Another favorite movie of mine Lacey, so cool watching it all on how you did the surfing! You are beautiful and amazing in everything you do. Thank you for sharing this with all of us! 😊 ❤️”

Vicki Poindexter replied, “Love when you share your movie magic Lacey! So cool! You’re a brave and strong woman too!”

Danica McKellar Also Shared Behind-the-Scenes Stories From When She Needed a Stunt Double

In a similar vein, Danica McKellar has also shared behind-the-scenes stories before when she needed a stunt double for a Hallmark movie.

Here’s a TikTok video she shared explaining how it all worked.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McKellar revealed that she needed the stunt double for her movie, “Christmas She Wrote.”

“The stunt double is for ice skating,” she explained. “So it wasn’t really a stunt double, it’s an ice skating double because I’m terrible on the ice. I mean, I can dance, I was in Dancing with the Stars. Put me on ice and … I’m like Bambi. … When I first accepted the job, I said, ‘You guys I love this, but just so you know, I can’t skate.’ … In the movie, I’m supposed to be this great skater and I’m challenging Tripp like, ‘Oh, if you can catch me,’ you know… And I’m like, ‘That’s not going to be me skating. There’s no way.’ And the director on set was like, ‘Oh come on, it couldn’t be that bad.’ And I stand up and … he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re not gonna skate.’”

