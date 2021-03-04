‘When Calls the Heart’ Promotional Video Renews Team Lucas Hope

When Calls the Heart fans are analyzing every second of that final moment between Elizabeth and Nathan in Season 8 Episode 2, wondering if it means the end of Team Lucas. But a clip from a promotional video that shows Lucas and Elizabeth enjoying a special moment together is giving these Hallmark fans hope.

This article has spoilers through Season 8 Episode 2 of When Calls the Heart, along with minor spoilers based on photos and a promotional video.

A New Promotional Scene Shows Elizabeth & Lucas Riding Horses Together

On Location – The Horses – When Calls the HeartGet a special behind the scenes look at the horses that appear in "When Calls the Heart." hallmarkchannel.com/when-calls-the-heart 2021-03-04T02:06:35Z

In a promotional video released on March 3, at just around the :58 mark, you can see Elizabeth and Lucas riding horses together. This apparently takes place at some point after she tells Nathan that being with him is too hard, so fans are pretty excited about this new moment for Team Lucas.

Elizabeth looks really happy in the scene.

One fan wrote: “Lucas & Elizabeth riding next to each other!! OMG – my heart!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #TeamLucas”

Another viewer wrote: “I’m interested to see that storyline of why they’re riding together. Also hello again! 👋🏼😂”

Another fan commented: “Yes I noticed it also. They are going to the bridge scene that I thought looked like a good first kiss spot. Can wait to see it🤗”

Fans are commenting that the horseriding scene is likely connected to a bridge scene they spied in a Hallmark promotional video.

ALSO! Where has this beautiful bridge been?!!! It’s giving me some major Anne of Avonlea vibes!! 😍🥰😘 This shot is so aesthetically pleasing. -Kaycee 📸: Crown Media Press // Hallmark Drama commercial#hearties #wcth #lucabeth #TeamLucas pic.twitter.com/wVSU4fGpq9 — Hearties Hotline – A When Calls The Heart Podcast (@HeartiesHotline) February 2, 2021

The bridge scene is gorgeous and Elizabeth looks like she is wearing the same outfit that she did when they went on a ride together in the promo video. This could be a good sign for Team Lucas.

Fans Are Debating What Elizabeth’s Scene with Nathan Means for Team Lucas

In the scene at the end of Season 8 Episode 2, Elizabeth said she had to tell Nathan something that she’s known for a while, but couldn’t say.

“You mean a lot to me, you and Allie both, but I sense that you’re hoping for something more than friendship,” she begins, completely out of the blue. “And I appreciate your honesty, but Nathan when you were almost shot… You want more than I can give you. It would just hurt too much if I lost you the way I lost Jack.”

Nathan said he would quit the Mounties for her, but Elizabeth told him not to do that. Nathan then told her that he knows she feels the same way he does, but Elizabeth told him that she can’t.

“I’m in love with you,” Nathan said, but that just made Elizabeth more upset. She rode away, clearly shaken.

Some fans believe that the Nathan and Elizabeth scene means that Elizabeth is definitely going to end up with Nathan in the end. When he professed his love to her, she didn’t say that she didn’t love him back. Instead, she said, “I can’t” and rode away dramatically on her horse. It was apparent that she was torn up over that encounter and it affected her deeply emotionally.

We now know for certain that Elizabeth has deep feelings for Nathan, but are they deeper than her feelings for Lucas? Some fans say that yes. They say that she has deep feelings for Nathan, but is terrified because of Jack. Other fans have said that Elizabeth is simply nervous and scared around Nathan, so she’s acting more reserved and standoffish. They argue that she’s comfortable around Lucas because her heart is less involved.

But not everyone agrees.

Some fans counter that Elizabeth lights up when Lucas is around. Things aren’t so tense between the two of them, and it’s not because they’re just friends — it’s because they have a genuine, deep connection. He showed his dedication by building her a library, and she seemed torn to have Lucas see her with Nathan and Allie on a “date.”

Those fans don’t see the Nathan-Elizabeth moment as spelling the end for Team Lucas. Instead, they think that her heartbreak over Jack is spilling over into her interactions with Nathan and leaving her confused. But in the end, her heart is with Lucas.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for March 2021