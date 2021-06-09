What Happened to Jason Diaz (Carter the Handyman) on ‘Good Witch’?

Joy has embarked on a new romance on Hallmark’s “Good Witch,” but some fans are still wondering what happened to Jason Diaz, who played Carter last season.

Carter’s Last Episode Was in Season 6

Carter was Joy’s carpenter, who helped her renovate the Tinsdale house in Season 6. While he and Joy had a lot of playful banter, their friendship never really evolved into anything else.

The last time fans saw Carter was in Season 6 Episode 7. There were three episodes after this, but the character wasn’t seen again. In that episode, Joy set Carter up on a date with Hailey and Carter set Joy up on a date with a guy named Andy. At one point, Stephanie insisted to Joy that Carter was interested in her, but Joy just wasn’t seeing it. Near the end of the episode, Hailey invites Carter to go to LA with her for a new job, but he turns down the offer because he made a commitment to work for Joy. Their last scene showed the two eating crispy onion rings together.

But Carter hasn’t been seen since. This isn’t the first time a character has left a Hallmark series with little fanfare. More than likely, Carter left to take a job somewhere else within the Hallmark universe, and we won’t be seeing him again.

Joy’s storyline has since evolved. Now in Season 7, she has a love connection with the firefighter Zoey, making Joy and Zoey the first LGBTQ relationship in the series. So there really isn’t room in her life for flirtatious banter with Carter.

Jason Diaz Is Now Starring on ‘Charmed’

Jason Diaz has had plenty of work to keep him busy since he was on “Good Witch.” He’s currently starring on “Charmed” as Antonio. (The new season that he’s starring in debuts on June 11.) According to Deadline, his character was described as “an overly confident but charming classmate of Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) who quickly becomes her nemesis.”

So it looks like Diaz will now have starred in two series focused on witches making their way in their communities.

Diaz also recently finished starring in the final season of “The 100.” He was in eight episodes as Levitt, where he gathered quite the fan following. He starred in “The 100” in 2020, around the same time he was also starring on “Good Witch.”

Diaz hasn’t said much on his Instagram about his time on “Good Witch,” although he has mentioned “The 100” and “Charmed.”

When he joined “Charmed” he wrote on Instagram: “Well I guess it’s an announcement kind of week! excited to be joining the incredible team of @cw_charmed for season 3.”

When he first joined “The 100” he wrote: “Well, Guess the cat is out of the bag on this one!! Excited to finally share that I’ve had the privilege of joining this incredibly talented cast for their final season, to help bring this story to a close. As a long time fan of the show myself, I can’t wait for everyone to see how it all wraps up… exciting things coming 🤫😉 @cw_the100 #the100”

He got engaged in 2018, before joining “Good Witch.”

Diaz has been busy since leaving the Hallmark series. His previous credits include “Kim’s Convenience,’ “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Paranormal Witness,” and more.

