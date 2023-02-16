Producer on Worries Over ‘When Calls the Heart’ Delay: It ‘Has Been Underestimated…Before’

Executive producer and creator of “When Calls the Heart,” Brian Bird, took to Twitter to answer fan concerns after it was announced that the show was premiering much later than it usually does.

He Said There Are ‘Good Reasons’ for the Decision

In a series of tweets, Bird responded to fan worries that the late premiere for “When Calls the Heart” might mean the show is in danger of not being renewed. A sneak peek of season 10 released in early February revealed that the show is not returning until late July. In the past, the series has typically premiered new seasons in February or March. This year, a new series called “Ride” is premiering in late March instead, following the season finale of Hallmark’s other new series, “The Way Home.”

On Twitter, Julie Windsor asked Bird: “I have shared with other #Hearties that my fear is S10 is the last season. #WCTH was the network’s flagship scripted episodic show. Now, it has been relegated to a mid-summer premiere. I’m not buying any other reason for the delay. Maybe the vitriol was too much. Bring on S10!”

Bird said there were good reasons the show was delayed, but this also wouldn’t be the first time that the series was underestimated or counted out by others.

Bird wrote: “There are good reasons for every decision, most of them the #Hearties will never know, but #WCTH has been underestimated and counted out several times before. I will only defer to Mark Twain on all the speculation… “the news of my death has been greatly exaggerated.”

He reiterated in another tweet that his optimism isn’t misplaced and there are good reasons for the choice of delaying the series.

Bird wrote: “As I said there are many good reasons for every decision. And trust me, we are very strong in the demos that matter to us. My optimism is not misplaced. May I suggest, stop fretting and speculating and embrace the optimism with me? Just my two cents.”

Gina Christine asked Bird if he could give a specific reason why season 10 was pushed back.

Bird answered: “I could, but I won’t because it’s my hope that you will choose to be positive because you love the show and you trust that we have the #Hearties best interests at heart.”

Christine replied, “I do love the show and have since day 1 but I don’t think it’s far off for some of us to question decisions that the network is doing. Transparency is always important and the viewers are what keep Hallmark going strong.”

Another fan, Linda Ivey, suggested that perhaps the show was moved to the summer because its ratings can be depended on.

Bird replied, “Could not agree more.”

Bird Said the Series Brings the Highest Ratings on Sunday Nights, So He Believes It Will Have a ‘Good Long Run’

Windsor also tweeted: “TV is a business and decisions are often (mostly?) based on profitability. My wish is that Hallmark continues to serve its viewers or the show is moved to a streaming service. Either way, I have enjoyed it and will always celebrate #LucaBeth and #HopeValley regardless of network.”

To which Bird replied, “Well, profitability is based on ratings, which dictate advertising prices. And #WCTH consistently generates the highest ratings for scripted series on Sunday nights the last several seasons… so I like the #Hearties chances for a good long run in #HopeValley.”

Another fan, Mike Dennis, tweeted that after the cancelation of “Chesapeake Shores,” he didn’t feel so confident with “When Calls the Heart” moving to a summer premiere.

But Bird replied, “Sounds like that scenario is what you’re hoping for maybe? However, I’m going reply with some Mark Twain: “The rumors of our demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Another fan tweeted about needing to have faith in the series. Andrea Brooks, who stars as faith, replied with clapping and winking emojis.

When the conversation started to slow down, Bird concluded by writing: “Thanks for stirring the pot. It was a lively conversation. I know that if #Hearties didn’t care so much, they wouldn’t waste their time. So even if we disagree, I am very grateful for the passion.”

