‘There’s No Rules’ in Hope Valley in WCTH Season 10

Hallmark Channel’s hit family show “When Calls the Heart” returns for its 10th season at the end of July and as such, the show has started dropping trailers and behind-the-scenes videos to get fans excited about the milestone season.

In these two new behind-the-scenes videos, the cast reveals that not only is a big change coming to Hope Valley, but Kevin McGarry teases that there are “no rules” for Nathan in terms of following his heart.

Kevin McGarry Says Nathan Has to ‘Come to Terms’ With Something Big This Season

In this first behind-the-scenes video, star Kevin McGarry talks about how Nathan is doing now that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) has accepted Lucas’ (Chris McNally) proposalm, plus Krakow and McNally talk about Lucas and Elizabeth’s journey to find each other.

“[In season 10], Nathan finally comes to terms with the fact that he’s not great at romance, but his heart has always been open,” says McGarry, adding, “There’s no rules in this town. Everybody is just following their heart.”

That’s a fun tease — we wonder if perhaps romance may bloom between Nathan and the now-single Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks), something a fan suggested in a comment on Krakow’s Instagram account when she posted the newest trailer for “When Calls the Heart” season 10.

But anyway, in the behind-the-scenes video, Krakow and McNally tease that this season is about “following one’s heart” and Lucas finds himself “in a place he’s never found himself before.”

“‘When Calls the Heart’ has always been about following one’s heart and this season is no different. It’s been a really interesting journey seeing Elizabeth’s path to love,” says Krakow, adding, “There will be a lot of growth, change and discoveries. It is a season that you will not want to miss.”

McNally adds, “Lucas is 100 percent following his heart and he is in a place he’s never found himself before.”

When the show was renewed for its 10th season, star Krakow had this to say in a statement:

I am thrilled that “When Calls the Heart” is coming back for a 10th season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us! I’m feeling very grateful. I’m really happy. I’m very proud, excited to get to spend more time in Hope Valley with all of these people I really care about and it’s just mind-blowing to think about a decade of “When Calls the Heart.” It’s really pretty amazing. I’m really happy.

When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” added Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

Hope Valley is About to Become a Tourist Attraction & With That Come Some Shady Characters

The premiere episode of “When Calls the Heart” season 10 is titled “Carpe Diem” and its description reads, “Hope Valley faces an economic downturn together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Bill learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the future of the town.”

Based on a behind-the-scenes video that Hallmark posted to YouTube, it sounds like the big discovery is the hot springs outside of town.

“Hope Valley is becoming a bit of a tourist town with these hot springs,” says McGarry in the video.

“We have some very interesting, potentially shady, nobody’s quite sure characters that have come in to add a bit of interest,” teases Natasha Burnett, who plays Minnie.

“When Calls the Heart” returns Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Hallmark Channel. It has already been renewed for an 11th season, to air in 2024.