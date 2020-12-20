Where Was ‘Cross Country Christmas’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s Cross Country Christmas premieres on Sunday, December 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern. This is The Hallmark Channel’s last original movie for the Christmas season. The movie stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt. But where was it filmed? Read on to learn more about the movie’s filming locations and meet the cast.

Cross Country Christmas stars Rachael Leigh Cook as Lina and Greyston Holt as Max.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Former classmates Lina and Max are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.”

‘Cross Country Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada with Some Impressive LED Light Walls

Cross Country Christmas was filmed in Canada. In the movie’s plotline, they’re traveling home from New York City to the heartland. But the actual filming was done in Canada, including locations in British Columbia such as Mission, Langley, and Vancouver. The movie was shot in October.

Pieter Stathis, cinematographer for the movie, shared a video on Instagram displaying how they used LED light walls to mimic the cross country traveling feel. This video was tagged in Langley.

In another post he wrote more about how this was achieved.

LED light walls shoot — after several tests and design meetings, our production partner @showmaxevents drove out to our little barn in Langley and we built a mobile virtual set which let us shoot PMP day + night interiors with multiple vehicles — it was a welcome change from doing green screen and giving it away to post to creating all of the lighting cues in real time based on real “virtual” backgrounds and capturing everything in camera — and it was a liberating experience for @rachaelleighcook and @greystonholt to act and interact with “real” winter roads in their driving scenes — movie magic bringing Kansas to Vancouver :)

Director Catherine Cyran said they wrapped filming on October 26.

Downtown Mission was one of the areas transformed for the movie, Mission City Record reported. Stores were decorated for Christmas and fake snow was even used.

Cast Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Cook shared this photo from filming.

Holt and Cook had some fun while shooting.

Cook's co-star, Greyston Holt, also having some green screen fun on the set of CROSS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS saying, "Rachael Leigh Cook don't stop for nobody" 🎥 https://t.co/7Y9yBhsHJg pic.twitter.com/FkG832qp1C — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 23, 2020

Meet the Cast

The cast for the movie includes:

Rachael Leigh Cook as Lina. She also starred on Hallmark’s Vineyard movie series and on Frozen in Love in January 2018, along with the 2019 movie Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas. Her many other credits include She’s All That, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Josie and the Pussycats, All I Wanna Do, Blow Dry, House of Yes, Living Out Loud, Get Carter, The Big Empty, Into the West, Psych, Perception, and more. She lives in LA with her husband, Daniel Gillies, and two children.

Greyston Holt as Max. He was the lead in Lifetime’s 2019 movie A Sweet Christmas Romance. His many credits include Batwoman (Tyler), Chesapeake Shores (Jay), The 100 (Marcus Kane II/Gavin), A Very Country Wedding, Somewhere Between (Kyle), No Tomorrow (Mikhail), A Puppy for Christmas, See No Evil 2, Motive, Cedar Cove, Alcatraz, Durham County (Ray Prager Jr.), The 4400, Smallville, and more.

Erica Elliot plays Samantha in the movie.

Keith MacKechnie as Harvey. His credits include Hailey Dean Mystery, The Professor, iZombie, Frozen in Love, Christmas Getaway, Marry Met at Christmas, The Art of Us, Moonlight in Vermont, A December Bride, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Asteroid: Final Impact, Family for Christmas, Supernatural, When Sparks Fly, Arctic Air, Alcatraz, Charmed, 7th Heaven (Dr. Peterson), The West Wing, The Practice, Gilmore Girls, Safe Harbor, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and much more.

Sebastian Gacki as Adam. His credits include Morning Show Mysteries, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Wedding Every Weekend, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, My New Best Friend, Cedar Cove, Surprised by Love, Garage Sale Mysteries, Smallville (Alden), and more.

Robyn Bradley as Cynthia. Her credits include Fabulous, Christmas with the Darlings (Lena Thomas), Love Under the Olive Tree, Nancy Drew, Chronicle Mysteries, iZombie, Inconceivable, Christmas at Holly Lodge, When We Rise, Sleigh Bells Ring, and more.

Luke Roessler as Ryan Hunter. He was a young David Haller on Legion. His other credits include Descendants 3, It Chapter Two, Dead to Me (Hendry), The Bad Seed, Deadpool 2, Supergirl, Miss Christmas, The Robot, Bates Motel (young Norman), Christmas Truce, Arrow, and much more. He was also in Picture a Perfect Christmas.

Derek Hamilton portrays Josh Hunter in the movie.

Emma Oliver as Sarah Hunter. Her credits include Snowpiercer (Winnie), Lonestar Christmas, TIme for Us to Come Home for Christmas, Helstrom, The Magicians, When the Streetlights Go On, Supernatural, The 100 (Hope), My Mom’s Letter from HEaven, Nancy Drew (4-year-old Nancy), and more.

Patti Harras portrays Angie in the movie and is pictured above.

Also starring are:

Jon Cor (Daryl)

Jordana Largy (Jackie)

Raylene Harewood (Sheila)

Matthew Clarke (Greg)

Nils Hognestad (Craig)

Reese Alexander (Joe)

Elyse Maloway (Morgan)

Lauren Jackson (Ali)

Requell Jodeah (Dana)

Adil Zaidi (Jack)

Jessi Liang (Flight Attendant)

Parmiss Sehat (Flight Staff Member)

Mat Lo (Tom)

Lydia Campbell (Kelly)

