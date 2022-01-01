Where Was ‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s first new movie of 2022 premieres Saturday, January 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. “Where Your Heart Belongs” stars Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell. Read on to learn all about the movie, where it was filmed, and the cast involved.

‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Where Your Heart Belongs” (called “Love is Trending” while filming) was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb.

Lilley said they had a lot of fun on set, and she couldn’t remember why they thought the maple syrup was so funny.

One person replied that they carry maple syrup with them and Lilley wrote back: “😂😂😂😂 then YOU will definitely Love this movie.”

In reply to an Instagram comment, Lilley said this was filmed a year ago last January 2021 before she was pregnant. She’s due in May 2022, she said when she announced her pregnancy in late 2021.

The movie wrapped in mid-February 2021.

When filming wrapped, she wrote on Instagram: “That’s a wrap on our 6th (!!) movie together @christiewillwolf 🥰🥰🥰 #loveistrending. Can’t wait for you all to see this one ❤️❤️ #womeninfilm huge thanks to our stellar cast and crew! #dreamteam #family”

When she was quarantining before filming, she shared a “quarantine diary” video on Instagram.

And she shared a photo while filming was starting.

Jen Lilley starting a new movie today for Hallmark directed by Christie Will Wolff, LOVE IS TRENDING. 📸 https://t.co/ha2MfHTOOG pic.twitter.com/Cp3AIhkHfU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) January 28, 2021

Director Christie Will Wolf shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram before the movie’s premiere.

The cast had a lot of fun and shared some behind-the-scenes moments on their Instagram stories too.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When a NY marketing executive returns home to help with her best friend’s wedding, she learns the hard way that the love and support of family and friends means more than she’d ever imagined.”

Jen Lilley is Mackenzie. Her credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Vivian), “Chronicle Mysteries,” “Reservation Road,” “See Jane Date,” “Guiding Light,” “General Hospital” (Rae Cummings), “One Life to Live” (Gretel Rae Cummings), “Port Charles” (Dr. Rae Cummings,) “All My Children” (Rae Cummings,) “Another World” (Felicia Gallant for 1,067 episodes), “As the World Turns,” “The Montefuscos,” and more. She most recently starred in GAC Family’s “Royally Wrapped for Christmas.”

Christopher Russell is Dylan. His many credits include “Love in Yellowstone” (for 2022), “Hot in Love,” “A Lot Like Christmas,” “Day of the Dead” (Trey Bowman), “In Action,” “Kite Festival of Love,” “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Love in the Forecast,” “Love & Glamping,” “A Doggone Christmas,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “All Summer Long,” “Van Helsing” (Theo), “UnREAL” (Jack), “Dirk Gently’s” (Panto), “Star Trek: Discovery” (Milton), “A Puppy for Christmas,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Merry Matrimony,” “Flashpoint” (Barry), and more.

Rusell and Lilley starred in a Hallmark movie together before, the popular “Love Unleashed.”

Also starring are:

Jill Morrison (Olivia Davis)

Robert Wisden (Elliot Sullivan)

Nelson Wong (Tristen)

Devon Alexander (Stuart Hampstead)

Latonya Williams (Clare)

Benita Ha (Dawn)

Beatrice Zeilinger (Lorna)

Meghan Drew (Jasmine)

Tom Pickett (Pastor)

Al Miro (DJ Hype)

Stephanie Hungerford (Michelle)

Beverley Elliott (Mrs. Aaronson)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Frank)

Hamza Fouad (Doctor Scott)

Michael J. Carter (Mr. Rainnie)

