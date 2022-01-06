Executive Producer Reveals Why ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere Is Delayed

Hallmark’s hit series “When Calls the Heart” has been delayed, with season 9 premiering in March rather than its regular month of February. Co-creator and executive producer Brian Bird shared on social media exactly why the premiere was delayed this year.

“When Calls the Heart” is returning on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific, ET Online first reported.

He Said the Premiere Was Delayed So Fans Wouldn’t Have to Choose Between the Show & the Winter Olympics

In a social media post that was first shared in the official “When Calls the Heart” Hearties Facebook group, Bird explained that the season 9 premiere was delayed so fans wouldn’t have to choose between watching “When Calls the Heart” and the Winter Olympics live. He said the decision was made with much deliberation, with the fans’ best interests in mind.

Bird wrote, in part: “Some of you have asked about the push from February to March, so I wanted to let you know that the Hallmark Channel took great care with deciding on a perfect time to launch the new season for a very good reason: We want Season 9 to distinguish itself in the TV landscape at a time when #Hearties can watch the new episodes without having to choose between Hope Valley and the wonderful Winter Olympics (or being assaulted by Season 11 of the zombies running amok and messing up the world 😉). Bottom line… this push is for you #Hearties because you are the reason for the season… 9.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be airing from February 4 to February 20, according to the official schedule.

When referencing “zombies,” Bird was referring to “The Walking Dead.” The final season of “The Walking Dead” has been divided into several parts. Season 11B premieres on February 20 on AMC, according to the official Twitter account, with AMC+ subscribers getting access a week early.

Some fans had guessed this was the reason. Gina Christine shared on Twitter that she had thought it might be because of the Olympics.

The news was also shared on Instagram and other social media channels.

I agree it does make sense we’re just so excited to watch Season S9 WCth #Lucabeth thank goodness for the sneak peeks ! 🥳❤️#Hearties — Patricia (@Patrici48022002) January 6, 2022

One fan, Patricia, wrote: "I agree it does make sense we're just so excited to watch Season 29 WCth #Lucabeth thank goodness for the sneak peeks !"

Ever since season 3, the show returned in February. Season 3 debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4 debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5 debuted on February 18, 2018. Season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. (It then went on hiatus briefly to edit Lori Loughlin out of some episodes.) Season 7 premiered in February 2020. Season 8 premiered on February 21, 2021. Season 9 will be the show’s latest premiere in years, with a return date of March 6.

In Canada, a TV Network Is Planning a Marathon Leading Up to the Premiere

Just an update on our #WhenCallstheHeart Marathons to reflect the S9 Premiere date. 📅 We’ll now be starting with S1 on Sunday, January 16 at 11amET (with the original #WCTH movie before that at 9:30amET!) ❤️😊 #Hearties pic.twitter.com/fGQuaWpQzf — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) January 6, 2022

SC Heart & Home is planning a “When Calls the Heart” marathon leading up to the March premiere. They’ll start with the original movie at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 16, followed by a marathon of season 1. Season 2 will air on January 23 starting at 12:30 p.m., then season 3 on January 30, season 4 on February 6, season 5 on February 13, season 6 on February 20, season 7 on February 27, and finally a season 8 marathon on March 6 ending right before the premiere of season 9 airs.

