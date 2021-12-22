This Year’s Christmas Eve Yule Log Special Is on GAC Family, Not Hallmark

In previous years, Hallmark viewers enjoyed a “Very Happy” Yule Log special that was hosted every year. The special featured cute animals in front of a fireplace, and it often aired on Christmas Eve night. For the second year in a row, Hallmark does not have a yule log special included in its plans. But GAC Family told Heavy that they will be hosting their own yule log special instead.

GAC Family & GAC Living Are Hosting a Yule Log Special All Night on Christmas Eve

While Hallmark’s past Yule Log specials tended to last a few hours, GAC Family’s special is going to be an all-night affair.

A representative from GAC Family confirmed with Heavy that a Yule Log special will air on both GAC Family and GAC Living starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Christmas Eve (December 24) and ending at 10 a.m. Eastern on Christmas Day, December 25.

After that, GAC Family will be hosting a commercial-free Great American Christmas Countdown that starts at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on December 25.





Great American Christmas Countdown – Christmas Day Our special gift from our family to yours! Join GAC Family for the first ever Great American Christmas Countdown! Our top 10 Christmas Movies presented commercial free starts Christmas morning at 10am ET on GAC Family.

You can watch GAC Family’s top 10 holiday films on Christmas Day without commercials. Here’s the schedule, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern, according to a GAC Family representative:

The Great Christmas Switch

A Christmas Star

Much Ado About Christmas

Angel Falls Christmas

A Lot Like Christmas

Joy for Christmas

Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Kindhearted Christmas

Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Jingle Bell Princess

How to Watch GAC Family

If your provider was already carrying Great American Country, then you should have access to GAC Family.

In an Instagram post, GAC Family shared some of the new rebranded TV channels where you can watch the new network. Some viewers noted that the channels might be different in their regions. GAC Family later shared an updated post on its Instagram story. Here’s what GAC noted:

GAC Family has noted that more channels will be added soon. GAC Family also noted that they aren’t currently on Verizon.

Another channel finder can be found at TV Guide’s website. To find out what channel GAC Family is on for your region (if it’s available), click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Click on the “Time Zone” section just above the TV listings and choose “Search by zip code.” When you enter your ZIP code, you’ll see a dropdown menu with different cable, satellite, and antenna providers. Choose yours and scroll down until you see GAC’s logo on the left. This will tell you their channel number.

You can also stream GAC Family on Philo TV, FuboTV, Sling TV’s Orange or Blue + Heartland Extra bundles, DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, or Premier packages, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV (if you add the Entertainment add-on), and sometimes on Peacock’s streaming service .

Hallmark Is Not Hosting a Yule Log Event This Year

Just like 2020, The Hallmark Channel appears to not be hosting a Yule Log event this year. Heavy checked Hallmark’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day special and did not see a yule log event listed. Heavy contacted Hallmark about the Yule Log special but did not get a response.

Last year was the first year that Hallmark did not host a Yule Log special, Heavy reported. At the time, a representative confirmed that the Yule Log special would not be happening, but other Christmas specials would. According to Hallmark’s website, there had been a yule log special every year since 2015. Past years’ Yule Log specials can still be viewed on Hallmark Movies Now.

Previous years’ yule log specials are also on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ YouTube channel.





Instead of a Yule Log special this year, Hallmark is airing Christmas movies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with limited commercials.

During the commercial breaks on December 24 and 24, cast members of “When Calls the Heart” will host sneak peeks of season 9 and clues about what to expect when it premieres in 2022.

