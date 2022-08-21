What To Do if HBO Max Crashes During ‘House of the Dragon’

Whenever a big premiere or finale episode for an HBO show airs, viewers may sometimes encounter streaming issues with HBO Max. So here’s what to do if this happens to you tonight durng the premiere of “House of the Dragon.”

If HBO Max Crashes or Won’t Load, Try These Steps

It’s not unusual for servers to get overloaded when a popular show is airing, but sometimes you might be able to get the show to play if you try watching on a different device.

If you’re watching on a browser, try a different one. If you’re on Chrome, try Firefox or Safari, for example. If that doesn’t help, try switching to a different device entirely. Some viewers may report trouble with the website but find that an episode may load fine on their iPad or phone. Or maybe it won’t load on their iPad but it loads fine on their Xbox. So have another device ready to try in case the streaming services crash.

If you’re getting a “something went wrong” or an “error code” message, this is the troubleshooting page to visit. HBO’s suggestions on this page include:

Restart HBO Max

Play a different show or movie and then go back to “House of the Dragon”

Update the HBO Max app

Sign out of HBO Max and restart your device

Try a different device

Restart your network devices

HBOMaxHelp on Twitter often directs viewers to this link in order to troubleshoot TV issues. So you can try those troubleshooting steps too to see if any of them help. It includes tips for specific devices, such as AirPlay, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, LG, Roku, Playstation, Xbox, Samsung, Vizio, and more.

If “House of the Dragon” plays but you’re having sound issues, try these troubleshooting tips.

Check the Twitter Account for Updates

Check for new tweets from HBOMaxHelp or HBOMax. Sometimes HBO will address issues on its Twitter accounts. Be sure and check tweets and tweet replies from the HBO accounts.

This Sunday, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 4K UHD on select devices with the Ad-Free plan. Visit https://t.co/ox9tqomhE0 for more info. Any questions? We’re just a tweet away. — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) August 15, 2022

If HBOMaxHelp hasn’t tweeted about issues, you can try tagging them in a tweet for help and send them a DM with details about your device. Just know, if this is a server issue and many people are experiencing issues, they might not be able to get back to you quickly.

Hey Ana, if any part of the app isn't working for you, we're here to help out! Just send us a DM with some information on what you're experiencing, and your device, and we'll get started on a solution for you ASAP! ^SK — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 24, 2022

You might also want to check for tweets sent to HBOMax and HBOMaxHelp from viewers, to see if others are reporting a similar issue.

Remember, it’s possible the error has nothing to do with your device and is solely a server issue. HBO Max crashed during the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere in January, and that wasn’t very long ago.

And it crashed again during the “Euphoria” finale in February.

Me realizing @hbomax literally crashed for the @euphoriaHBO finale and my TV & internet is fine pic.twitter.com/WKRFJVnwre — Dan (@Drwoodnz) February 28, 2022

So it’s certainly possible that HBO Max can have problems again for “House of the Dragon.” In those situations, if all the steps above don’t help, you might just need to wait until fewer people are trying to watch all at the same time. The show will likely become available before too long.

