Alison Victoria Divides Fans With Controversial Fashion Week Look

HGTV star Alison Victoria is not afraid of turning heads. The “Windy City Rehab” star traded in the Windy City for the City of Love as she traveled to Paris for the city’s 2023 Fashion Week. While Victoria herself didn’t walk any runways, one of her fashion choices caught a lot of attention when she shared it on Instagram on September 28, dividing fans in the comment section.

“Paris exists to remind you your dreams are real #parisfashionweek” Victoria captioned her September 28 post, which included a mirror selfie of the designer and TV personality donning jeans, a brown Balmain handbag, and a graphic t-shirt that includes a photo of a naked female chest over a white background.

Fans Have Mixed Reviews of Alison Victoria’s Fashion Week T-Shirt

Fans couldn’t reach a consensus on Victoria’s Fashion Week statement t-shirt, with comments on her post expressing all different opinions from followers of the “Battle on the Beach” star.

“That shirt ❤️ #freethenip,” a positive reviewer wrote.

“Love. Love. Love. the t-shirt,” another user shared.

“You are inspiring! You showed the world it doesn’t matter how far you fall it is how you react to come out of it. ❤️ 🙌,” a third fan added, referring not to Victoria’s shirt but to the host herself.

“Wtf are you wearing??? I thought you were mature & educated. Smh” one negative review read.

“Love you , but the tee, not so much,” a second nonfan commented.

“That shirt is really gross,” another follower added, with another user jumping to Victoria’s defense, responding, “Then simply dont follow the person.. it is simply at that. Its her choice on what she wears and i bet she doesnt care what you or anyone else thinks.”

Victoria did not respond to any of the comments about her shirt, positive or negative, instead letting her posts from Fashion Week speak for themselves, as she shared more photos in different head-to-toe Balmain looks during her time in Paris.

When Does ‘Windy City Rehab’ Return to HGTV?

Before leaving for Paris Fashion Week, Victoria shared a September 22 post seemingly from the set of one of her HGTV renovations, with the caption, “Boots are back 💪🏼 @windycityrehabchi” which led many fans to wonder if this meant a new season of “Windy City Rehab” had been ordered by the network, and if so, when it would premiere.

“When is the next Season of Windy City Rehab coming?” one fan commented, with another user writing, “please tell us a new season is coming! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”.

HGTV has not yet made a public decision about a new season renewal for “Windy City Rehab”, however past press releases show that the season orders for the series have come out around February of each year, with the seasons premiering in the Spring, usually April or May.

While fans may have to wait a few more months for new episodes of “Windy City Rehab”, they can catch up on old episodes, including the “Alison’s Dream Home” spin-off, which are now streaming on Max and Discovery+.

