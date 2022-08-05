Meet the ‘Bargain Block’ Baby! Shea Hicks-Whitfield Announces Birth

Baby on board! Shea Hicks-Whitfield, the real estate expert on HGTV‘s hit show “Bargain Block,” just announced the birth of her first child. She and husband Terry Whitfield are parents to a baby boy they named Beau.

Get all the details on the newest member of the “Bargain Block” family…

Welcome to the World, Baby Beau

On Aug. 4, Hicks-Whitfield posted several photos on Instagram of her newborn son, Beau James Whitfield, sharing that he weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz. at birth.

The new mama wrote, “We loved you before we knew you. Even when there was just a hope for you, we loved you.”

Though Hicks-Whitfield didn’t provide a birthdate for baby Beau in her post, her husband shared on July 29 that he was about to become a dad that day, posting a series of photos to his Instagram account, beginning with one outside Ascension Hospital near their hometown of Detroit.

“In a little over 90 minutes, I will hold my son for the first time,” Whitfield wrote. “It’s a bit overwhelming and calming in the same breath. I’ve been soaking up every moment (except right now to make this post), so I can tell him about everything that happened on his born day. Gosh darnit, I’m about to be someone’s Dad for the rest of my life. Now that’s something to cheer about!”

The excited dad-to-be also shared photos of his very pregnant wife standing on their front porch with her eyes closed, holding a copy of the book “Breathe, Mama, Breathe,” and another of himself smiling widely while holding their dog.

In Hicks-Whitfield’s birth announcement post, which included photos of the thrilled mom and dad with their newborn, she called baby Beau their “Precious Rainbow Baby” and used the hashtag #rainbowbaby, which typically is a term given to babies born after the parents have suffered a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant. Hicks-Whitfield hasn’t talked publicly about such a loss.

‘Bargain Block’ Fans & Colleagues Celebrate Baby Beau’s Arrival

The arrival of Baby Beau has fans and friends sending notes of congratulations, including his mom’s “Bargain Block” co-hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. Bynum shared Hicks-Whitfield’s birth announcement on his Instagram Stories, writing “a new precious pea to love.” Thomas did the same and wrote, “Meet BEAU everyone!” He added a disclaimer at the bottom: “And this is Shea’s baby, don’t get any crazy ideas” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Jenny Marrs, co-host of “Fixer To Fabulous” and the new “Hometown Takeover,” wrote, “SHEA!! He is perfect!!! Congratulations friend!! So happy for you!!” with a red heart emoji.

Actress Anika Noni Rose also wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

The “Bargain Block” crew is currently taking some time off, after wrapping filming for Season 2 in July. Hicks-Whitfield obviously has her hands full with a newborn, and Bynum and Thomas are spending a lot of time on the road. In the past couple of weeks, they’ve had a family wedding in Wisconsin, a night on the town in Chicago, and made appearances at Vegas Market, a home decor show in Las Vegas. From Aug. 14 – 17, they’ll be at wholesale market NY Now, meeting home design exhibitors and giving a talk entitled “Creative Design Flair for Small Spaces.”

HGTV has not officially announced whether “Bargain Block” will be renewed for Season 3, but Bynum has alluded to it being very likely.