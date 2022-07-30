‘Bargain Block’ Star Gets Solo HGTV Show

This will be a summer to remember for Shea Hicks-Whitfield of HGTV‘s “Bargain Block.” Not only is the Detroit real estate broker expecting her first child with husband Terry Whitfield, but she’s also birthing her own show.

On July 29, the HGTV personality announced that she’ll star in a special episode of “Bargain Block” as she helps first-time homeowners find and afford the perfect places for them. “Bargain Block: Bargain Buys,” will air on the HGTV at 9pm ET on Aug. 3, 2022 and be available for streaming on Discovery+.

Fans, Family & Colleagues Celebrate News of Show

On July 29, Hicks-Whitfield shared a trailer of the new show on Instagram, and shared her excitement about the opportunity.

She wrote, “I’ve been a Realtor for more than 18 years. I have a true passion for assisting first-time buyers, walking them through each step of the home buying process from the beginning, to the closing table!”

In the trailer, Hicks-Whitfield can be seen talking with clients about their home ownership dreams — work that has allowed her to fulfill her own dreams, too. In her post, she wrote, “Over the past few years, I pinched myself daily, asking myself, ‘Is this really happening? Is this my real life?!!'”

On July 27, her husband Terry — who will have a role in the show, now that he has his own real estate license — posted a tribute to his accomplished wife on Instagram along with an image created for the new show.

“Proud is a word I’m feeling right now, for @shea.whitfield,“, he wrote. ” Respect is another. For her hustle. For the passion she brings to her business. For the love she imbues upon all who come in her space. For the vision she carries that drives all she does. It’s an honor to be by her side during this time. AND she’s been pregnant!!! I love my wife”

Hicks-Whitfield has also received congratulatory comments from fellow HGTV stars.

Jenny Marrs of “Fixer To Fabulous” and the newly-announced Season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” wrote, “Congratulations, Shea!!!!!!” followed by four red heart emojis.

Egypt Sherrod of “Married To Real Estate” wrote, “Go Shea!!!” followed by a fire emoji.

Hicks-Whitfield Has Also Been Preparing To Become a Mom

In addition to filming multiple shows and running her real estate business, Hicks-Shea has been busy preparing to become a mommy. On Feb. 22, 2022, Hicks-Whitfield announced via Instagram that she was expecting her first child in August at age 44.

“We’re changing our names to Mom & Dad!” she wrote, explaining that though she and Terry had talked about having children before, their busy professional lives got in the way and having a puppy felt like enough responsibility.

In her post, she shared, “The premier date is scheduled for August 2022, and wer’re ecstatic to introduce our First Child, brightest star on our team to the rest of the world. It takes a village to raise a child. Thank you for being a part of our (growing) tribe”

In March, Hicks-Whitfield revealed they’d be having a baby boy. And on July 29, she posted a photograph from her maternity photoshoot, in which she’s holding her pregnant belly. She wrote to her future child, “You are my first. You will always be my first. You are my Son, my Moon and my Stars, little one. I cannot wait to see your sweet face.”