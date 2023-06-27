Fans Cracking Up Over Bryan & Sarah Baeumler’s Son’s Bold Fashion Statement

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have always let their children express themselves, and now their son Lincoln, 12, is making a statement.

“😎Summer Holiday Update: last night I had to google ‘how long does it take for eyebrows to grow back’…you know what Google said, ‘patience is key’ 🫣” Sarah captioned her June 26 Instagram post, which featured a close-up photo of Lincoln with one eyebrow completely missing.

With over 450 comments within 24 hours of being posted, Lincoln’s new look is definitely raising eyebrows and had fans and friends of Bryan and Sarah’s laughing in the comment section.

Fans Look for Lincoln Baeumler’s Eyebrow in Other Posts

Bryan and Sarah’s “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach” co-star Ty Pennington commented “😆” on Sarah’s post, while other users shared their own stories with regrowing eyebrows.

“When my daughter was around 8 she shaved off her eyebrow in the bathtub then proceeded to tell me the shampoo dissolved it 😂 😂. Couldn’t explain why it didn’t dissolve her hair however” one user wrote.

“If you’re not Googling ‘how long does it take for eyebrows to grow back’ at least once, are even parenting ? Lol 😂 😂” another fan added.

One user offered a tip, writing, “Coconut oil apparently helps with hair growth according to my eyebrow lady”, with Lincoln responding directly from his account, writing, “I will use that 🤣”.

“For the sake of symmetry at least shave the other one 🤣” a fourth fan wrote.

About one hour after Sarah shared the news that Lincoln was down one eyebrow, Bryan shared an advertisement that featured Lincoln, as well as Bryan, Sarah, and their 10-year-old daughter Josephine “Jojo”. In the video, Lincoln convinces his family to partake in a pizza taste test, but some users were distracted by the fact that his eyebrow was still intact in his father’s post.

“He still has his eyebrow 😂” one follower commented, with another adding “Ahh Linc pre the missing eyebrow lol”.

Bryan shared another post on June 27, a selfie featuring Lincoln and two of his friends getting ready to go wakeboarding. Lincoln’s eyebrow is missing again in this post.

Bryan Baeumler & His Children Remember a Late Friend

Bryan has been spending quite a bit of time with his youngest two children while they enjoy their Summer vacation from school. The three spent Father’s Day together on the Georgian Bay in Lake Huron, Ontario, Canada, and while there they took time to honor the memory of a late friend, who died in March 2023.

“Claire and Remi @ Leblanc Sans Souci have been great friends for 32 years… last time she saw [Lincoln and Jojo] she was taller than them! ♥️ Rest in peace Remi… we miss you. 😔” Bryan wrote in the caption of a June 18 Instagram Story over a photo of Lincoln and Jojo standing with Claire, who owned the local business Leblanc Sans Souci Marina with her husband Remi until his passing. After posing with a picture for Claire, the Baeumlers went inside for ice cream.

