Erin & Ben Napier Tearfully Share Their Huge Next Chapter: ‘Unbelievable’

Before the newest episode of HGTV‘s hit show “Home Town” aired on January 21, 2024, stars Erin and Ben Napier shared on social media that it would include “a great big announcement we’ve been waiting to share for a year!”

During the third episode of their eighth season, the Napiers got to showcase where their story began — on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where they met and fell in love as students in 2004. Like most community or junior colleges in the U.S., Jones offers two-year programs for students earning trade certificates and associate degrees. After the Napiers graduated from Jones, they went on to the University of Mississippi to earn their bachelor’s degrees, per People.

In addition to revisiting the past during the latest “Home Town” episode, including renovating an on-campus home for an incoming family, the Napiers gave viewers a peek into their future, with Ben breaking down in tears after the president of Jones College announced plans to establish the Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben Napier is Overcome With Emotion Over Jones College Announcement

After walking the Napiers through a run-down building on the campus and sharing his vision for it to become a new wing of Jones College, devoted to training students in design and construction, Smith asked for their input in designing the new space and suggested it be named after them.

“We’ve learned a lot by watching you guys and how you’ve been able to revitalize towns,” he told them. “We want to teach those skillsets, from laying a foundation to the advanced work that we see you guys do.”

He continued, “We wanted to talk about, if it’s okay with you, to name this facility the Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts.”

The Napiers were clearly stunned and thrilled by the proposal, given that they believe so strongly in the importance of students learning trades like theirs and because “everyone on both sides of our family went to school here,” Erin said.

In fact, Ben struggled through tears to describe how much this next chapter in their legacy means to him. Calling it “an unbelievable honor,” he said his emotions were not as much about the college honoring him and Erin, but had to do more with feeling like they’re celebrating their family’s legacy there for years to come.

“You’re good,” Erin said, comforting Ben as he choked back tears. “It’s what about when our…when your grandparents hear about this.”

Ben then chimed in, “Our grandparents, our parents, but then our daughters.”

“I hope they go to school here one day,” Erin said of their two little girls, Helen and Mae, as Ben’s eyes filled with tears again.

Jones College Releases Initial Designs for New School Named After the Napiers

Once the episode aired on HGTV, a page on Jones College’s website went live detailing initial plans for the new school, including a preliminary concept for the building’s exterior.

According to the initial concept, the 35,000 square foot building will house a 176-seat lecture hall, retail area, interior design and art studio, digital labs, workshop and a large area for “home build assembly” and display.

“This project is more than just a school,” the college’s overview states. “It’s a commitment to enriching lives and strengthening the fabric of small-town communities. Our aim is to create a place where thousands of students can explore their talents and build a better future.”

Programs will include Computerized Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Painting, Foundations, Plumbing, Framing, Roofing, Electrical, Masonry, HVAC, Carpentry, Metalworking, Plastering, and Stonework.

During the episode about their history and future at Jones College, Ben said that he hopes the school named after him and Erin will help promote the importance of learning a trade and respecting the skills that those who attend community college can master.

“We have spent decades attaching a stigma to blue collar work as if it’s less than,” he said. “And what Jones is trying to do here and what we’re excited about is that it is trying to reverse the stigma, and elevate it, and say, ‘This is art. This is creative. This is important. This is a part of everyone’s world.'”

Jones College has begun fundraising efforts to build the Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts, but at the time of publication, it had not yet announced its estimated budget or timing for opening the school.