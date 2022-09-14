Erin Napier Busts Husband Ben for Passing Out

Erin Napier gave fans a good laugh just as they were turning in for the night, posting a photo of her hubby, much-beloved HGTV star Ben Napier, to bust him for falling asleep right after asking her to watch a show together before bed. Wide-awake fans across the country flooded her late-night post to say how much they could relate.

Fans React as Ben Napier Gets Busted for Passing Out

Late in the evening on September 13, 2022, Erin uploaded a photo of Ben to Instagram, shirtless and sound asleep, with his head resting on an embroidered pillow.

She simply quoted her husband of nearly 14 years in the caption, writing, “Let’s watch TV for 30 minutes before we go to bed.” — @scotsman.com

Immediately, Erin’s post was flooded with likes and comments from people who could relate to her predicament and found the situation hilarious.

When someone asked what they’d been planning to watch, she answered “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the irreverent HBO sitcom starring Larry David and Cheryl Hines. Several people sarcastically responded that Ben had, in fact, successfully curbed his own enthusiasm.

Lots of women responded that they are regularly in the same boat — or bed.

One of them wrote, “EVERY NIGHT. So now I say, ‘Hey, what should I watch while you sleep?'”

Another commented, “In Mid conversation, mine is out. talking to myself.”

Someone also added, “Haha. I usually have to wake my husband up to go to bed.”

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Lauren Zima, who’s engaged to former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, wrote, “The men make it 5 min i swear.”

Some Fans Said They Could Relate to Exhausted Ben

Ben did get a little love from fans who felt for the hard-working dad, but most who stood up for him did so because they’re usually the ones who fall asleep first, too.

“I can relate – this is me when I’m just spent lol,” wrote one woman.

Another fan commented, “I’m Ben in this scenario… Every. Single. Night.”

This is not the first time Erin has posted about her hubby sleeping, and often in unusual places.

In June 2021, not long after they had their second daughter Mae, she found Ben taking a cat nap in their daughter Helen’s kiddie pool while the preschooler played with all of her water toys. Erin posted the photo to the delight of their fans.

In January 2022, she shared a photo of her big guy snoozing on the floor of their front porch in the middle of the day.

Several weeks later, Erin shared his odd behavior in a funny post after he’d fallen asleep while she was reading in bed. She wrote that he had awakened 20 minutes later, wild-eyed and confused, asking where their daughters were.

But Erin’s favorite photo of Ben sleeping is one in which she was curled up and sound asleep with him, taken during a nap in their college days. She shared the photo in her Instagram stories in August 2022 and said that she loved the picture so much, that she kept that photo on her desk in her dorm room.