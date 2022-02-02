Erin Napier Reveals Husband Ben’s Strange Sleeping Habit

It is not all sweet dreams for HGTV’s Ben Napier, at least not according to his wife and “Home Town” co-host Erin. She took to her Instagram Story on January 30, 2022, to share an anecdote about what happens when her husband falls asleep first.

The graphic designer revealed that when Ben dozes off while she is reading, “he will abruptly ‘wake up’” after about 20 minutes and lift his head with a “wild eyed, accusingly” look.

Ben “usually asks a question like ‘where are helen and mae!’” the 36-year-old added.

The couple, who rose to fame for revitalizing their town of Laurel, Mississippi on their hit renovation series, share two daughters: Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months.

Erin continued, revealing Ben looked her “straight in the eyes like he didn’t know” who she was and asked, “hey.. ?” After she responded, “i live here,” he rolled back over and fell asleep.

Less than 20 minutes later, the “Home Town Takeover” host shared an update. According to her anecdote, Ben “woke abruptly again and instantly reached out.” This time he grabbed her “gingham plaid pajama sleeve’ and asked, “what’s this?”

When Erin informed him that it was her shirt, he responded, “‘oh. i thought it looked like something different.’”

He then “Rolled over again. sleep again,” the “Home Town Takeover” star concluded.

Erin Shared Sneak Peeks Into Their Country Home Renovation

The couple is currently renovating their country home, to be featured on an episode of “Home Town.” Erin has been sharing glimpses at the planned renovations on her Instagram.

On January 17, she shared a mock-up of her renovations. “a tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none,” Erin wrote in the caption. “forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects @lakeandlandstudio who always help us problem solve the houses on #HGTVHomeTown!”

A few days later she posted a photo of another sketch on Instagram. The mother-of-two added, “more ideas at the country house: the cousin cubby for sleepovers in the girls’ rooms!”

These are just the latest sneak peeks into the remodel, which People reported will include the laundry room, kitchen, library, playroom, study and the girls’ bedrooms.

While the Napiers are keeping their current home, this new weekend property is to give their daughter the same country experience they had growing up. As Ben told People, “It’s sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends.”

’Home Town’ Is Hitting the Road in new Spinoff





Play



Video Video related to erin napier reveals husband ben’s strange sleeping habit 2022-02-02T05:12:25-05:00

The Napiers’ “Home Town” franchise is adding a new spinoff: “Home Town Kickstart.” The series will help revitalize six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

This time Ben and Erin will serve in a supportive role for an HGTV all-star lineup, which includes Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home,” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” Russell Holmes of “Renovation Impossible,” Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe,” Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

The new series is expected to premiere in 2022.

READ NEXT: Inside the Savannah Home Ty Pennington Is Renovating With New Wife