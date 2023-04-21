Ben Napier on What Makes ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2 ‘Unique’

Ben and Erin Napier return for an unprecedented new season of “Home Town Takeover.” The HGTV stars spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season premiere, teasing what fans can expect in their new location, Fort Morgan, Colorado.

“That’s something that’s unique about Fort Morgan compared to Wetumpka and to Laurel is that Fort Morgan has more jobs than they have people,” Ben explained to the publication. “If you don’t have jobs, you don’t have people. If you don’t have people, you don’t have a town. But they have the jobs, they just didn’t have life. So helping them figure that out. That was complicated.”

The Napiers rose to fame renovating houses around their community of Laurel, Mississippi on HGTV’s “Home Town.” They took their mission for small-town revitalization on the road, making over Wetumpka, Alabama in season 1 of “Home Town Takeover.”

The network chose the winning cities, Erin explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“When they were trying to choose the town for season 1, I think something like 6,000 towns applied to HGTV,” Erin told the outlet. “And then HGTV thankfully selected Fort Morgan so that we are not showing favoritism.”

While they admitted they do not know how the network narrowed down their selection, Erin theorized to Entertainment Weekly, “I think they wanted a fish out of water scenario for us.”

Ben & Erin Napier Enlisted Dave & Jenny Marrs for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers have teamed up with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, who are known for renovating houses around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” Erin wrote on Instagram in July 2022, when the new season was announced. “BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES.”

The six-episode season will follow the two couples “as they mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV explained in a press release. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

The couples are splitting up the projects.

“We just had the fun projects, community spaces and the downtown facade,” Erin told Entertainment Weekly. Ben previously revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that Dave and Jenny will be tackling residential projects.

Erin Napier Called the Renovations ‘Infectious’

The HGTV stars stopped by “Today with Hoda & Jenna” to promote the new season. In the April 17, 2023 episode, Jenny revealed the show caused a “ripple effect” in Fort Morgan and Erin called it “infectious.”

“One building beautifies and then the next building, they get new signage. And then the next building, they paint the trim,” Erin explained to host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Reba McEntire. “Everybody can’t make a huge facelift, total makeover but everybody starts doing the improvements that they can. And that makes the town feel alive again.”

Season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” premieres on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release.

