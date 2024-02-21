Ben Napier ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About ‘Home Town Takeover’

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier announced the third season of “Home Town Takeover” during a February 20 interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

“So, um, we are doing another ‘Home Town Takeover’. Season 3, and we’re going to Sebring, Florida. It’s a new location, and you’ve probably never heard of it because it is not ‘tourist Florida’, which is our favorite Florida,” Ben shared during the interview.

The “Home Town” co-host went on to share his feelings about the new undertaking, telling Hudson, “It’s a really interesting town that we are really excited [about]. We are cautiously optimistic about it. This show is really hard to make. There’s going to be a lot of special guests coming, a lot of people coming in to help, but there’s going to be a lot of work that’s going to go into it.”

Who is Joining Erin & Ben Napier on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3?

While the Napiers didn’t confirm exactly who would be joining them for the newest “Home Town Takeover” projects, they did tease that the new season would include somebody diehard “Home Town” fans would be excited to see again.

“There is going to be someone from ‘Home Town’ past, not ‘Home Town Takeover’,” Ben said, with Erin adding, “So the real ‘Home Town’ fans are going to be very excited to see someone who is a part of ‘Takeover’ season 3.”

Fans took to the YouTube clip’s comment section to share their theories on who the Napiers may have been teasing, with one user writing, “My vote is that Chase is returning for the HomeTown Makeover in Sebring!!! I really thought he was such an asset and talented carpenter for you guys and was spot on HILARIOUS!!” and another adding, “Ohhhh, I hope it is Mike the Floor Guy, or Justin the project manager coming back for the takeover show!”

Season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” saw HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs joining Erin and Ben in Fort Morgan, Colorado, as the couples worked to complete renovation projects for local homes and businesses to jumpstart the town’s revitalization.

Erin & Ben Napier Surprise Sebring, Florida With the ‘Home Town Takeover’ News

Erin and Ben broker the “Takeover” news to Sebring, Florida locals in a February 20 Instagram post by HGTV.

“@scotsman.co and @erinapier, with the help of a slew of all-star experts, will tackle several renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces in the historic lakeside town. The goal of the projects will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and make Sebring a must-visit destination. The six-episode run is slated to premiere early next year!” the network wrote in the post’s caption.

The town was instantly excited, with a local high school marching band and cheerleading squad energizing the crowd following the Napiers’ announcement. Excited fans also joined in the celebration in the post’s comment section.

“Great town about to get a little greater! Can’t wait to help out. 🛠️ 💪🏼 💯,” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” commented, teasing his possible involvement in the project.

“We’re so excited!! It’s the talk of the town 💙 our downtown area has the bones for this and I can’t wait to see it come to life again!!” a Sebring local wrote.

“Welcome to Sebring, we love our little ‘City on the Circle’! We’re so excited to see what you and the HGTV crew does to help refresh and Revitalize our darling downtown area! 👏,” a third fan added.

