Ben & Erin Napier Announce 1st of Its Kind Festival

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have been working on their new organization Osprey for months now, and on February 3 the “Home Town” power couple announced their latest fundraiser. “TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Join me and @scotsman.co this spring break for the Old School Festival x Osprey at *Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman General Store & Woodshop in Laurel, MS!” Erin wrote in an Instagram caption on the announcement day.

Osprey (which is actually an acronym for “Old school parents raising engaged youth”) aims to help parents raise their children without smartphones and social media.

Tickets for the Old School Festival are up for sale now at $20 for the Festival ticket, with additional charges for certain optional workshops during the event.

Fans React to Ben & Erin Napier’s Old School Festival

Erin explained more of what her and Ben’s festival had to offer in her Instagram caption, writing, “Bring lawn chairs or blankets for the whole family and stay all day for expert presentations on raising engaged and creative low-tech kids in the social media age, lunch, live music, and workshops for creative kids celebrating old school fun. All ticket sales cover meal cost and go toward fundraising for Osprey, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.”

Fans weighed in with their thoughts on the event in Erin’s comment section, with one user noting, “Am I the only one who sees the irony in this? You’re promoting it ON social media. Hello.” Erin responded to them, clarifying the difference between Osprey’s initiative and her own social media use, writing “I am an adult.”

“We raised our kids (26,28) without TV, social media or cell phones. They gradually were introduced to these thing as they got older. Now they just aren’t that interested have better things to do with their time. Keep it up you won’t regret it,” one encouraging fan wrote.

“Love this initiative! Best of luck with it. My children are all early 30’s and we’re at the beginning of the social media boom in their early teens. They even say that we wish we would have known then what we know now. Not anti-technology, just pro kid! Keep up the good work,” a third user commented.

“Gosh I wish I could attend. You guys are my surrogate parents!!!!” another fan shared.

Erin Napier Shares Something ‘Old School’ About Herself

In the spirit of the Old School Festival, Erin decided to auction off one of her favorite pieces in her closet to raise money for Osprey.

Erin wrote in a February 2 Instagram post, “Let me tell you something quirky and old school about me: I loved the movie Almost Famous in high school. LOVED IT. Everything @katehudson wore, I wanted to wear. But nothing more than that unbelievable (and elusive!) coat. Even now, some 23 years later, I love it. And so I’ve had a version of it made, twice. And I love them. But I also know it’s indulgent to have not one, but two Penny Lane coats.”

Since she owns duplicates, Erin listed one of her Penny Lane coats on eBay to raise funds for Osprey. The auction is set to close on Friday, February 9, and within 24 hours of being listed is already going for $690.

READ NEXT: Alison Victoria Plans to Part Ways With Iconic HGTV Memento