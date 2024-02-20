Ben & Erin Napier Announce New Season & Location for ‘Home Town Takeover’

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have traveled across the country helping small towns jumpstart their own revitalization projects in the first two seasons of “Home Town Takeover”. Now, in February 20 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as part of the program’s HGTV Week shared some exciting news about the future of the “Home Town” spinoff series.

“So, um, we are doing another ‘Home Town Takeover’,” Ben casually told host Hudson during the virtual interview. “Season 3, and we’re going to Sebring, Florida. It’s a new location, and you’ve probably never heard of it because it is not ‘tourist Florida’, which is our favorite Florida.”

Ben & Erin Napier Talk ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3

Play

Erin added to Ben’s comments about Sebring, Florida, telling Hudson and her audience, “It’s off the beaten path. It’s not the beach, it’s not the amusement parks.”

“But it does have a beach,” Ben shared, “because it’s on a lake.”

Sebring is located around the middle of Florida, more than 700 miles from the Napiers’ hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. This marks the second farthest “Home Town Takeover” location after season 1 was filmed in Wetumpka, Alabama, the Napiers’ neighboring state, and season 2 was filmed time zones away in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Ben and Erin teased that they wouldn’t be alone in their “Takeover”, however they didn’t reveal the names of any fellow HGTV stars that might be joining them in Sebring.

Throughout a season of “Home Town Takeover”, Ben and Erin will work with community members in their selected small town and bring to life multiple renovation projects throughout the city, helping both homes and businesses grow and thrive. These projects are not only meant to liven up a city’s look but also help jolt the local economies.

In December 2023, HGTV aired a “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” special where it revisited Wetumpka and Fort Morgan to see the impacts of the Napiers’ visit on the community in the years since their “Takeover”.

“It is another thing to be proud of to be here in Wetumpka,” Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield said about the special. “It should be a good pick me up for everyone who watches and for the community.”

Ben & Erin Napier Talk About Their Newest Family Members

During their HGTV Week interview, Ben and Erin also caught up with Hudson and told her everything about their newest family members, two dogs the couple adopted after they were “hunting school dropouts.” The two black dogs, which Erin first shared with fans in October 2023, are named Finn and Annie.

“They are really into fetching, which [our daughters] love,” Ben said.

“Which to me sounds like retrieving,” Erin added jokingly, as the couple had just explained that the reason Finn and Annie didn’t make it through hunting school was their unwillingness to retrieve or get in the water when it was time to swim.

“But they are really into snuggling with the girls,” Ben went on, with Erin added, “and tearing up their shoes.”

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Update on New HGTV Show