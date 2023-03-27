How Much Weight Has Ben Napier Lost? Inside His Transformation

Fans of HGTV‘s Ben Napier, one half of the superstar couple on the hit series “Home Town,” are noticing a big difference between the star they see on TV and the one they’ve seen in current photos. While the show’s seventh season just kicked off, portions of the episodes were filmed many months ago, before Napier had made significant progress losing weight.

In a tweet on March 26, 2023, his wife Erin Napier revealed that he has lost 65 pounds since they began filming the new episode that aired that night. After she shared a photo of him with Jay Leno during their recent trip to Los Angeles, fans were wowed by Ben’s transformation. But it’s not the first time the woodworker has lost a significant amount of weight.

Erin Napier & ‘Home Town’ Fans Celebrate Husband Ben’s Weight Loss

Erin Napier is one very proud wife, having shared glimpses of Ben’s weight loss results over the last month and praising him for his commitment to getting healthier. On March 2, she shared a photo of him with their girls — five-year-old Helen and almost two-year-old Mae — on the floor of a gym he’d built in their new country home.

She wrote, “Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄”

Four days later, she had fans joking that she was going to “break the internet” after posting a shirtless photo of Ben building painting easels for her and their daughters.

ben has lost 65 lbs. since we filmed the first day with chance and emily. here he is this week on our trip to california! #hgtvhometown pic.twitter.com/3u43Pa52bL — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) March 27, 2023

Fans were wowed again by the photo she tweeted of him with Jay Leno after a surprise invitation to visit his garage full of classic cars while they were in LA.

One person replied, “I’m proud of Ben on this health and weight loss journey! You folks are setting yet another example that people can see results when you put your mind to it! :)”

A nurse tweeted, “Love you at any size @scotsmanco … but from an RN – you are adding quality and YEARS to your life with your girls by making these changes. What a beautiful way to tell them ‘I love you'”

Another fan tweeted, “He looks great .. congratulations Ben I know how much work goes into that. Jay Leno is looking great after his accident too good to see.”

Leno was involved in a car fire at his garage on November 12, 2022, and suffered severe second-degree burns on his face and upper body, according to People, but impressed his doctors with how well he’s recovered after nine days in the hospital.

Ben Napier Also Lost a Significant Amount of Weight in 2018

After daughter Helen’s birth in January 2018, Ben decided to elevate his exercise regimen and drop extra pounds. Alongside an Instagram photo from his childhood that he posted several weeks after her birth, Ben, who is 6’6 tall, wrote that he comes from “a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue.”

His father, he wrote, needed emergency bypass surgery one month before his 60th birthday. In addition, he told Country Living in January 2019, his dad’s dad also required open-heart surgery and his maternal grandfather died of a stroke when his mom was just 17. With that family history, Ben said he wanted to try to prevent similar health issues.

Ben told the TODAY Show that same month that he’d lost 55 pounds by decreasing carbs, weightlifting four to five times a week, and playing basketball regularly. That weight loss was a huge relief to Erin, who told TODAY that she’d been having recurring nightmares about his health.

“I used to have this recurring dream that we go to the doctor and he tells us Ben’s heart is failing and he doesn’t have much time left,” she revealed. “In one dream, I threw a ‘going away’ party for him where everyone he’d ever known came to send him off, to say their goodbyes, and I kept my arms around him, my ear to his chest so I could hear the steady beat of his heart. I would wake up in a cold sweat with tears in my eyes.”

But Ben’s 2018 weight loss eased her fears, she said, adding that she could once again “imagine us old and gray together.”