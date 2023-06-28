Erin Napier Shares ‘Super Special’ ‘Home Town’ News

HGTV star Erin Napier took to Instagram on June 27 to give fans a look into the new season of “Home Town”, which she and her husband/co-host Ben Napier are currently filming for the network.

“We’re currently working on a super special episode connected to our alma mater, [Jones College] where all these great minds got their start 😄 Today our friend and residential designer Bill Holloway of [Lake + Land Studio] got to mentor Jaren, a CAD design student, on an architectural issue we’ve run into. It’s very cool to come full circle, isn’t it?” Erin wrote in her caption.

Erin’s post featured two photos of herself and Ben standing over a drafting table at their alma mater alongside Bill and Jaren, who are engrossed in the architectural plans in front of them. In the first photo, the foursome are all smiling at the camera, while a video camera (presumably from the “Home Town” crew, is visible in the background, filming their work.

Erin Napier Clears Up Confusion About Her & Ben Napier’s Educational History

Fans were thrilled to see Erin and Ben returning to the school where they first met and let them know in the comment section of Erin’s post.

“Ohh you KNOW this has my heart!!! What an incredible experience for this student!!!” one follower commented.

“Love that you guys share your talents and pay it forward (or pay it backwards to those who had a positive impact on your lives) ❤️” another user wrote.

“I haven’t seen a drafting table straight edge ruler 📏 in decades ❤️” a nostalgic fan added.

One user was confused why the Napiers were at Jones College, commenting to say, “I thought y’all went to Ole Miss! 😀”. Erin replied directly to them to clarify, stating, “yes, we went to community college [at Jones] for two years then finished bachelor’s at ole miss”.

Another fan recognized Bill, asking in the comments, “And didn’t you do Bill’s house as well a number of year’s ago?” to which Erin responded, “yes! season 1!” Bill and his then-fiancée (now wife) are the homeowners featured on season 1, episode 4 of “Home Town”, “History in the Making”.

Erin & Ben Napier Reveal Biggest Challenges of Filming Home Renovation Shows

Although Erin and Ben have a special episode of “Home Town” in the works, they know that each episode of any HGTV show is not without its challenges. In an April 2023 TikTok video posted by HGTV, the Napiers (as well as Jenny and Dave Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” talked all things “Home Town Takeover” season 2 (which has finished airing on HGTV and is available to stream on Max), and also spoke on the biggest challenge of filming a home renovation show.

“It’s the weather,” Ben said, with Erin adding, “The weather dictates our energy, it dictates what we can film and what we can’t film.”

Dave Marrs added his own thoughts as well, saying he thinks the biggest challenge is “time”, as renovation schedules and reality television schedules don’t always align perfectly, so sometimes quick decisions have to be made to ensure that the design work can be completed in time for filming to wrap.

