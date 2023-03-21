Bryan Baeumler Denies ‘Stealing an Idea’ From ‘Rock the Block’ Competitors

Season 4 of HGTV‘s “Rock the Block” is halfway over as of the “Main Suite Face-Off” which aired on March 20. The four teams — Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island,” Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less,” Mitch Glew and Page Turner from “Fix My Flip,” and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer” — are competing to add the most value as they renovate identical $1.9 million luxury homes in Berthoud, Colorado.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Rock the Block” season 4 episode 3, “Main Suite Face-Off” (March 20, 2023). Do not read ahead if you do not want the winner of this episode spoiled.

Bryan Baeumler Added an Exterior Door After Seeing Michel Boyd & Anthony Elle’s Exterior Doors

Bryan and Sarah and Michel and Anthony were the only two teams entering week three without a win yet this season, so both worked hard to pull out all the stops with their designs. For Bryan, that meant taking inspiration from his competitors when he saw that they had extended their front deck to their main bedroom and added glass french doors so that the homeowner could wake up and walk right outside to take in the Rocky Mountain views.

“I noticed that Anthony and Michel added a deck onto their main bedroom… so they’ve got access to that from their main bedroom and I thought ‘Hang on a second, why don’t we just have access directly to this huge entertaining space instead?'” Bryan said, showing Sarah the single exterior door he added off of the side of their bedroom, which would allow access down into their outdoor deck area.

Sarah accused her husband and “Renovation Island” co-star of “snooping” on the competition, which he brushed off. Bryan later said in his confessional, “It’s not called stealing an idea if you take something and improve upon it. By adding this one door out to the deck we’ve added the same amount of value to the main bedroom [as Michel and Anthony], for a lot less money.”

‘Rock the Block’ Fans Get Their Wish With 1st-Ever ‘Blind Judging’

“Rock the Block” fans recently called for the show to implement blind judgings to help avoid unintentional favoritism given the close relationships some stars have with one another, and these fans may be presently surprised to learn that the show did just that this week. At present, this blind judging is a twist only happening in this episode, however judges (and twins) Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”) had no idea whose house was whose until after they had chosen the winner.

Page judged the Main Suite face-off on Lyndsay and Leslie’s season of the show, giving the twins the win that episode. The twins found Page and Mitch’s main suite to be full of added features (including the steamer, which Page used her team’s $2,000 bonus from their week two win on). They also loved the inclusion of a fireplace in the bathroom as opposed to the bedroom, but felt the closet space was poorly utilized.

The judges also felt that Bryan and Sarah’s main suite was “like a spa”, and loved the Beetle Kill Pine bench that Bryan made for the bathroom, using his and Sarah’s assigned material from Ty Pennington’s design surprise earlier in the episode. They liked the elements of the bathroom (shower, bathtub, double vanities, etc.), but had mixed opinions on the layout of those elements.

Lyndsay and Leslie thought that Jonathan and Kristina made great use of color in their main suite, but poor use of a lasso, their assigned material from Pennington’s design surprise, which Kristina added to their lighting fixture. They also loved this team’s closet layout and built-in laundry room.

The twins gave the win to Michel and Anthony, whose bathroom and shower they felt were amazing, despite having mixed reviews on the inclusion of a urinal next to the toilet. The judges felt there was adequate storage in the closet, and the extension of the front deck put them over the top.

This ties Anthony and Michel with week one winners Jonathan and Kristina and week two winners Page and Mitch at one win each. Bryan and Sarah are the only team yet to win a weekly challenge, however they will have another chance next week when Alison Victoria and Veronica Valencia judge the “Lower Level Face-Off”.

“Rock the Block” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV and discovery+.

READ NEXT: ‘Rock the Block’ Star Page Turner Gives Her Twitter Haters Some Answers