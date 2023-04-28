Bryan Baeumler Welcomes ‘Adorable’ New Additions to Family

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are expanding their family yet again. Bryan shared the news in an April 28 Instagram post which featured two new miniature horses that are being welcomed into the Baeumler family.

“Shaggy and Pepper have entered the chat. 🐴 #Zootopia” Bryan captioned his post, which included his and Sarah’s youngest children, 12-year-old Lincoln and 10-year-old Josephine (“Jojo”) each posing with one of the new ponies.

Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With Bryan Baeumler’s New Ponies

Shaggy and Pepper join a myriad of other animals that have been in the Baeumler family’s care over the years, with the family taking care of animals in their native Canada as well as their home in Florida and at their resort in the Bahamas. While in the Bahamas renovating their resort Caerula Mar as a part of the HGTV show “Renovation Island” in 2019, the family did a behind-the-scenes YouTube video where they introduced viewers to the animals they interacted with on a daily basis, including their cat Moxie, parakeets Blue and Pumpkin, and dogs Lucy and Susie.

More recently, Sarah had mentioned looking to expand their family’s collection of animals in response to a fellow HGTV personality’s decision to do the same. Jenny Marrs posted in celebration of her and her husband and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Dave Marrs’ sheep giving birth to two new babies, which they named Charlie Brown and Sammy, in an April 13 Instagram post. Sarah quickly hopped into Jenny’s comment section to ask if Jenny had “Any advice for raising alpacas 🦙?! Asking for my husband and children 🙄 – it seems like the Baeumler herd may be growing again!” While the Baeumlers haven’t announced any further plans to introduce an alpaca to their herd quite yet, Jenny said she has a lot of advice for her fellow “Rock the Block” stars, adding, “I love alpacas!!”

Fans in Bryan’s comment section were “Obsessed” with the Baeumler’s new horses, and were also shocked to see how grown up Lincoln and Jojo were looking in the photos.

“Beautiful little Shetland Ponies.. and the kids as well..👍👍” one fan commented.

“I can’t believe how fast your children are growing. Not only are the kiddos cute / handsome young man but, those miniature horses are adorable,” another fan wrote.

“aww love horses u guys must be having such a good time ❤️” a third user added.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler’s Oldest Son Rides Horses Competitively

The Baeumler family has a close relationship with horses, as Bryan and Sarah’s oldest son, 18-year-old Quintyn, competes in horse shows alongside his horses Harissa Z and Hadyn. Most recently Quintyn celebrated on social media after a competition that ran from April 19-23 in Palm Beach, Florida, writing, “Our round from last Sunday’s 1.50m Grand Prix! Still over the moon with how incredible Haydn jumped! Thankful for the whole team behind me,” alongside a video of his and Haydn’s performance during the jumping event. Sarah was able to cheer her son on during the competition and shared a post about it to her own Instagram page as well, writing a message of pride for her son and contentedness with her weekend.

