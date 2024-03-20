Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Celebrate Design Milestone With Special Spring Break Trip

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are well known for documenting the years-long process of renovating a Bahamanian resort, Caerula Mar, in their show “Renovation Island”, but they never got to stay in the resort as guests.

Sarah revealed in a March 18 Instagram post that she and Bryan were officially guests at their resort as they celebrated a special anniversary for their passion project.

“Hey everyone I’m hopping on here because well this is a special day for me and I’m like ‘Hey we’re going to share it with you guys,'” Sarah said in the video clip. “It was six years ago on March 26 that we packed up our lives and moved our family here to the Bahamas to start what was at the time just a life-changing experience, a very big project for us that we had never done. We were honestly just scared to death and we had our four children in tow.”

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Have Never Stayed at Their Resort

“Well it has been six years but Bryan and I actually have never spent a single night in one of the finished villas or hotel rooms,” Sarah added. “We always thought that it was for the guests, and we had our own spot, our own unrenovated villa for the longest time, and never took advantage of these beautiful finished villas. So we decided that since it has been six years that we would actually enjoy the villa and we would spend this spring break with our kids and see what it is to actually experience Caerula Mar.”

Sarah went on to share that she and Bryan may feel they have some work left unfinished or be inspired to make changes to their resort after living in the villa for a few days, but she promised to share her “honest opinion” with fans at the end of their stay.

Fans were excited for the Baeumlers and shared their feelings in Sarah’s comment section. “OMG I can’t believe it’s been 6 years already! Your hotel is still on my bucket list!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations on the success of Caerula Mar Club. Loved watching your journey through it all.🌴🌺🌴🌺🌴,” another fan added.

“I LOVE this ❤️ can’t believe it took you 6 years to stay😉 Enjoy your time and I hope you and the family are all well ☀️🥂,” a third user commented.

Forbes Listed Caerula Mar on Their ’10 Best Resorts in the Bahamas’ List

The Baeumlers have plenty to celebrate during their stay at Caerula Mar, as their resort was named one of Forbes’ “10 Best Resorts in the Bahamas” in October 2023. The publication named Caerula Mar the “Best Beachfront Resort In The Bahamas”.

The Baeumlers celebrated the accolade in their Instagram stories after the announcement was made, with Sarah writing at the time, “After years of hard work, determination, and just pure grit – I know I speak for our entire Family when I say how proud I am of what this team has accomplished. From a raw shell to a thriving hospitality venture, we are humbled to be able to share these accolades with all of you. Thank you for sharing in our journey xx ❤️.”

