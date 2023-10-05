Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Celebrate Major Career Achievement

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler officially opened their Caerula Mar resort in the Bahamas in 2020, and now three years later their hard work is not going unnoticed.

The HGTV power couple and former “Rock the Block” contestants each shared in their Instagram stories on October 4 that Caerula Mar had landed on Forbes’ 2023 list of “The 10 Best Resorts in the Bahamas”, earning the title of “Best Beachfront Resort In The Bahamas” according to the prestigious, century-old publication.

Fans saw the Baeumlers bring Caerula Mar to life on their show “Renovation Island”, which ran on the network for four seasons.

Here’s what Sarah had to say about the accolade.

Sarah Baeumler Reacts to Making the Forbes Top 10 List

In another October 4 Instagram story, Sarah shared a statement of gratitude after landing on the Forbes top 10 list, writing, “After years of hard work, determination, and just pure grit – I know I speak for our entire Family when I say how proud I am of what this team has accomplished. From a raw shell to a thriving hospitality venture, we are humbled to be able to share these accolades with all of you. Thank you for sharing in our journey xx ❤️”.

Sarah also shared a look into a recent interview the couple did with USA Today in September 2023 that shared an insight into their journey with home renovation and design.

Sarah shared in the interview that “Bryan’s journey into the world of home renovation began when he was just 14 years old. In 2004 [around age 30], he took the step of founding his own construction company, and that decision became part of both our lives.”

Sarah added that her involvement in the business grew naturally, as she always had an interest in “transforming spaces”, and as Bryan’s construction company grew, they would begin to talk about projects together at home. “We’ve grown together over the years, and today, neither of us can imagine working with anyone else,” she said, “The level of trust between us and the way we push each other to evolve and perfect our crafts keeps us both learning and loving the process.”

Bryan shared in the same interview that the Caerula Mar renovation was the couple’s biggest challenge to date, but added, “I think this taught us both how to navigate the challenging times together and to not only adapt to an ever-changing market, but to be able to identify when it may be time to pivot or to stay firm on things that are important to us and our overall vision.”

Bryan Baeumler Has a New Show in the Works

According to Country Living in July 2023, an HGTV source said that the network “has no new information to share about “Renovation Island” at this time, however that didn’t mean it was the Baeumlers on-screen appearances.

HGTV Canada shared that Bryan had a new show in the works, and posted a casting application for the series which says that the series follows Bryan as he “travels off-the-beaten-path to help people who have left their old lives behind to start a unique business in a rural or remote location.”

Bryan, in a September 26 Instagram post, also revealed that he was getting a two-part special, called “Bryan’s All In”, which will air both parts on HGTV Canada on October 8. It is unclear if this is part of his new series and when it may air on HGTV in the United States, however in the meantime fans are able to catch up on the Baeumlers in “Renovation Island”, “Rock the Block” season four, or as judges on “Battle on the Beach”, all of which are streaming on Max.

