HGTV Ready to Reboot Old Show

If you’re one of the millions of HGTV viewers who’ve been missing Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein‘s 2021 series “Cheap Old Houses,” you’re in luck. Though the network hasn’t officially announced a premiere date, the New York couple has told multiple local news outlets that their new and improved series is ready to hit the airwaves in April 2024 — with a twist.

When HGTV announced in May 2023 that it was planning to bring the show back, the network also gave fans the chance to rename the series. After a nationwide vote, the eight-episode series will be called “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Finkelsteins Have Inspired a ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Movement

The Finkelsteins are on a mission to save historic houses around the world. Their Instagram page, which boasts 2.7 million followers, regularly highlights old homes for sale, most of which are listed for under $100,000.

The Finkelsteins’ work as preservationists has sparked a movement, according to the Times Union, inspiring thousands of people to purchase and preserve historic homes. In October, the couple released “Cheap Old Houses: The Book,” showcasing photographs and stories of some of the lovingly-restored old homes across the U.S.

They now hope their rebooted show, “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?,” will inspire even more people to preserve old homes.

In 2023, HGTV said each episode of the rebooted series would show the Finkelsteins taking home buyers on tours of two houses, available for under $199,000, that were “brimming with historical significance and architectural uniqueness.” Once the home buyers decided which house to preserve, designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed would work with the Finkelsteins and the home buyers to restore it.

According to Albany’s News10, the Finkelsteins filmed the series in the fall of 2023, helping home buyers purchase, preserve and restore historic properties located within 90 minutes of the Capital Region in upstate New York. There are tons of historic homes in area that date back to colonial times, according to Albany Traveler.

‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?’ Won By a Landslide in the Finkelstein’s Naming Poll

In May 2023, when HGTV greenlit their revamped series, the Finkelsteins asked fans to help them rename the show, with three choices to vote on. Weeks later, and with thousands of votes tallied, they announced on Instagram that “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?” beat out “Who Wants to Buy a Cheap Old House?” and “Desperately Seeking a Cheap Old House” by capturing 73 percent of the votes.

They wrote of the response, “We’re blown away, humbled and so grateful for this community’s continued support ❤️”

According to the Times Union, the Finkelsteins are walking their talk, recently moving from the Hudson Valley to “restore Elizabeth’s ‘dream home’ in a rural area near Saratoga Springs. They’re also currently renovating a historic farmhouse that they bought for $70,000.

“We want any and all people to look beyond the ‘McMansion’ theory of happiness in America, or what we’re kind of told will make us happy,” Elizabeth told the Times Union, explaining that many people think they can’t afford a house that measures up to the American Dream.

“It’s really huge for us to give people a sense of hope that they can find purpose through a house, that they can afford a house,” she said.