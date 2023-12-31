Brett Waterman Sings Praises of Current HGTV Hosts

Former HGTV host Brett Waterman is known for speaking his mind. While the “Restored” host has previously spoken out about some trends on the network that he doesn’t care for, there are plenty of programs and hosts that he is a big fan of.

In a December 15 Instagram post, Waterman opened up about one pair of HGTV hosts he considers friends and sang the praises of their restoration work both on and off-screen.

“My friends, Elizabeth, and Ethan [Finkelstein] recently published their book ‘Cheap Old Houses’. I’m sure that many of you follow them here, or have seen their show on HGTV. In many ways, I think that they have done more to raise awareness of the magic of living in an old home than almost any other show or group,” Waterman wrote in his caption.

The ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Stars Respond to Brett Waterman’s Post

Waterman went on in his caption to praise the book’s discussion of embracing imperfections in a home. He added, “If you are like me, my house is in a constant state of restoration, and I live right through it, loving every moment and enjoy the process of restoration often more than the end result. I wanted to share my excitement for Elizabeth and Ethan and encourage others to take a look and see the beauty of living in an old imperfect home, because an old home really does enhance the journey of your life!”

The Finkelsteins responded to his post from their @CheapOldHouses Instagram account, commenting, “Brett, your generosity and kindness never ceases to amaze me. Thank you, you are bringing tears to our eyes! We appreciate you and your work more than you can know, and all you have done for the cause of restoration. Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts!”

Fans echoed Waterman’s praises in his comment section, with one user writing, “I want a comfortable lived in home. I’m not sure how I’d feel if there weren’t 14 pairs of shoes at my front door I had to climb over every day…. We live in our home…”

“Embracing imperfection as a perfectionist over here in my 1736 home,” another fan commented.

“Thank you for saying that. I am put into a bad mood many times thinking of all the things left undone in my home. Very frustrated about it too many days. Coming from you it means more,” another fan wrote, with Waterman replying, “thank you for helping us save our history! It’s a lot of work for sure, and we just have to enjoy the process all the way along!”

‘Cheap Old Houses’ Stars Elizabeth & Ethan Finkelstein Set to Return to HGTV This Spring

While the Finkelsteins have been hard at work releasing their book, they’ve also been working on a new series for HGTV. The network announced in a May 2023 press release that the couple had landed a new series that will follow them as they assist New England homebuyers, walking them through the process of purchasing and restoring their own homes. They will be joined by designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed for the restoration projects.

While the series was originally untitled, the Finkelsteins let fans pick from three options on their Instagram with the winning show title being “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?”

“Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?” is set to premiere on HGTV in Spring 2024.

