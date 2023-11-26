Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Introduce Newest Family Member

HGTV’s “Down Home Fab” hosts Cole and Chelsea DeBoer have brought a new furry friend into their home. The former “Teen Mom” stars shared the news in a November 25 Instagram post.

“Meet GOOSE! We adopted Goose from [B-Squad Dog Rescue] last week and he has been an absolute DREAM ✨ Barb & Dale are loving having a new dog friend,” Chelsea captioned the couple’s post. She added in a comment, “Goosey is a Great Pyrenees/golden/doodle mix! And he’s 1! He’s seriously been SUCH a dream dog so easy.”

B-Squad Dog Rescue shared a Facebook post with more of Goose’s history in September 2023, while still searching for his “forever family”. “Goose was born in rescue in June of 2022. He beat the odds, survived having an infection in utero, just had double knee surgery in August,” the organization wrote.

Goose appeared to be all smiles in Chelsea and Cole’s post, below, which included a video of Cole getting an excited Goose into the car.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Lost Their Bassett Hound

Many fans were excited to hear about Goose’s arrival and let Chelsea and Cole know in their comment section.

“I love this! This makes me so happy to read/hear/see! Thanks for adopting this dog, more people need to be like you,” one user wrote.

“rescue goldens are the best goldens❤️” another fan added.

“i have a great pyr / Sheppard mix and she’s literally the best most well behaved dog, your going to love him, he seems like such a good boy already 😍” a third user commented.

Some users had questions about a notable name missing from Chelsea’s caption. One fan wrote, “But is Phil okay too?” Chelsea responded to share, “we lost Phil in march.” Phil was the DeBoer family’s Great Dane. He lived to be nine, considered old for dogs of his size.

Fans responded to this update to share their condolences with the DeBoers. One user commented, “😢 nooooo!!!! I’m so sorry!” while another added, “oh Chelsea I’m so sorry 😢 losing a pet is the hardest thing.”

Chelsea DeBoer Shares ‘Day in the Life’ Filming an HGTV Show

In a November 17 Instagram post, Chelsea took fans inside a day of her life as an HGTV star. “We wrapped our show Down Home Fab, but had an exciting opportunity to host an episode of a different show! (More details on that later),” Chelsea wrote, teasing an appearance from her and Cole elsewhere on the network.

The “Day in the Life” video saw Chelsea going through her morning routine at home with her children. Then, she did her own makeup while having her hair done by Landon Jacobsen-Blow. After hair and makeup, she met up with Cole to film interviews for their guest appearance. Once filming wrapped for the day, the DeBoers headed home, where Chelsea poured herself a glass of wine, made dinner for her family, and relaxed with her husband and children.

Although this was for a guest appearance, Chelsea confirmed in this post’s comment section that “Down Home Fab” season two is set to begin airing on the network in early 2024.

