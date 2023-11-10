Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Wrap Filming for ‘Down Home Fab’

HGTV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer were thrilled to learn their series, “Down Home Fab” was picked up for a second season before the first had finished airing. The news came in a February 2 Instagram post by the network that showed the DeBoer’s reaction upon learning the news.

“I’m shaking, you guys don’t understand how much this means to us. I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job. This means so much to us,” Chelsea said at the time.

Now, Chelsea confirmed in a November 8 Instagram post that season two filming is officially over. The new set of eight episodes is expected to premiere in early 2024.

“And that’s a wrap on filming Down Home Fab Season 2 🖤🥹 SO much love for these people & we can’t wait for everyone to see it!” Chelsea captioned her post which included photos of her and Cole with some of their production team members from their wrap party.

‘Down Home Fab’ Production Team Celebrates the End of Filming

Chelsea wasn’t the only one to post about “Down Home Fab” wrapping filming. Fellow HGTV designer Mary Tjon Joe Pin, who worked on the new season, shared her own November 8 Instagram Reel with photos from the production process.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of humans to spend that past 5 months with. Being away from my family is so hard, yet all of these folks made the time fly by. Thank you all for the countless hugs, cheers, celebrations, laughs, endless karaoke and forever memories!!!!” Tjon Joe Pin wrote in her caption.

Tjon Joe Pin has appeared on multiple HGTV shows, including as cohost of 2019’s “Going for Sold”. She was also a member of the behind-the-scenes design team for season two of “Home Town Takeover”.

Production Manager Kelly Newton also shared her own November 9 post. In the caption, Newton already mentioned looking towards a future third season (which the network has yet to confirm). “Thank you to our amazing talent & crew who made this all happen! We’ve truly become a film family and I love them all so much. So many great memories were made, many more to come. They’re friends for life. Here’s to season 3! Skål! 🥂 ♥️ 🖤” she wrote.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Are Opening a Storefront

In addition to their second season premiere, 2024 will see the opening of Chelsea and Cole’s first-ever storefront. Chelsea announced in an October 2023 Instagram post that their store, “Down Home by DeBoers will be coming to Tea, SD in 2024! Down Home is a collection of Home Decor, Accents, and Furniture, as well as an exclusive section for Aubree Says! It’s ALWAYS been a dream of ours to have a place of our own, and we are so excited to bring this store to our community & beyond!”

Chelsea’s post included clips of their journey, from signing the lease on their storefront to preparing business cards and beginning the renovation of the space. Fans can follow along for updates along Chelsea and Cole’s journey to opening the storefront on their @DownHomeDeBoers Instagram page.

