Chelsea & Cole DeBoer ‘Excited’ to Launch New Business Venture

HGTV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are in the swing of things preparing for the second season of their show “Down Home Fab”, but while the couple awaits their new set of episodes, they decided to reveal another project they’ve been working on.

“WE ARE OPENING A STOREFRONT!” the DeBoers shared in an October 10 Instagram post, adding, “We are SO excited to officially announce Down Home by DeBoers will be coming to Tea, SD in 2024!”

The DeBoers new storefront will sell “Home Decor, Accents, and Furniture, as well as an exclusive section for Aubree Says,” which is Chelsea’s home decor line, named after her oldest daughter Aubree, whom fans of the former “Teen Mom 2” star have seen grow up before their eyes on television.

Fans Are Thrilled to Shop at Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s New Storefront

Chelsea couldn’t contain her excitement, adding in her post’s caption, “It’s ALWAYS been a dream of ours to have a place of our own, and we are so excited to bring this store to our community & beyond! We cannot wait to meet everyone who walks through our doors 🖤”.

Fans and friends of the DeBoers were just as thrilled, leaving comments congratulating them on their new business.

“Yes mam!! Y’all keep being GREAT, very much deserved! 🖤” Chelsea’s “Teen Mom” co-star Maci Bookout commented.

“Congratulations Chelsea & fam!!! Y’all have worked so hard for this!” wrote Kailyn Lowry, another “Teen Mom” star.

“So exciting!!! Congrats! I wanna come!” added HGTV star Taniya Nayak.

“Congratulations!!! 👏❤️🙌 Will sell things online as well?! If not, it will just give me an excuse to make a road trip to SD!” one fan asked, with Chelsea responding, “1000000% will sell online! Maybe not right away BUT eventually yes!!”

“Congratulations Chelsea and Cole!!! This is a HUGE accomplishment and you both should be so proud of yourselves!! Well done DeBoers!!!!” another fan added.

When Does ‘Down Home Fab’ Return to HGTV?

Season one of “Down Home Fab” premiered on HGTV on January 16, 2023, and was renewed for a second season after only three episodes had aired. At the time, and HGTV executive said of the decision, “Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms. We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season.”

Chelsea gave updates throughout the production process on her Instagram, sharing a clip with Cole and their crew from a demo day on June 29. Later, on September 3, Chelsea shared another post of her, Cole, and Aubree at a softball game for the show, captioning the post, “Down Home Fab softball game was a success 🥎”. It is unclear if this game was filmed for the series or if it was a game played with their production crew.

The network has not yet revealed an exact premiere date for the new season. If the show follows its freshman season’s schedule, however, new episodes can be expected to air Mondays in early 2024, with the episode order increasing from six to eight.

Fans who want to catch up on “Down Home Fab” can stream all of season one on Max.

