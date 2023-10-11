Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Which HGTV Hosts They Would Trade Shows With

“Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have made friends with quite a few of their fellow HGTV stars during their time on the network. They met many of their peers while filming on shows like “Rock the Block” (which they competed in season three of), and they went on to work closely with Erin and Ben Napier when they joined the Napiers in Fort Morgan, Colorado, for season two of “Home Town Takeover”.

Heavy got the chance to interview Dave and Jenny Marrs while the couple were promoting their new “Daikin Sustainability Series” which premiered on HGTV on October 9, and the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars revealed which of their friends and network co-stars they would swap shows with for a day if they had the chance.

Hear what the Marrses had to say below.

Dave Marrs Would Trade Places With ‘Bargain Block’ Hosts Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas

When asked which HGTV hosts they would like to take the place of for a day, Dave Marrs told Heavy, “I would say Keith [Bynum] and Evan [Thomas] on ‘Bargain Block’ because I love the idea of buying these amazing, old, really cheap houses. And they’re really helping to transform Detroit. They’re doing a lot of revitalization, and I think they’re super creative with the limited budgets that they have, so I’d probably say them.”

Jenny agreed with her husband, saying she would also like to take over for Bynum and Thomas.

While the Marrses won’t be taking over anybody’s show anytime soon, they were able to step into the “Bargain Block” world in August 2023, as she and Dave traveled to Detroit to make a surprise appearance on “Bargain Block”. While the full scope of their visit has not yet been revealed, as the episode has not yet aired on HGTV, the two couples posed for a photo together while working on their special project.

“Such a fun day in Detroit with a couple of our favorites! Keith and Evan asked if we could help out on a project and we were more than happy to do so (and, we really owed them one after they created the amazing mural for us at our Mercantile 🙌). Flying home tonight feeling grateful for this wild job that has gifted us pretty awesome friends. 🤍” Jenny wrote of their visit in an August 22 Instagram post.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Competed Against Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas on ‘Rock the Block’

The Marrses had a chance to get familiar with the “Bargain Block” boys’ style when the two couples competed against each other on season three of “Rock the Block”. Their competitors included “Unsellable Houses” hosts and twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, and winners of the season Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (from “Married to Real Estate”).

While neither Jenny and Dave nor Bynum and Thomas came out on top, each team had a great experience. The Marrses also won two weekly challenges during the season, taking home the top prize for their kitchen and finished room over the garage renovations.

READ NEXT: Alison Victoria Shares Casting Call for New Series