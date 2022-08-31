Chip Gaines’ Cryptic Tweet Elicits Concern, Support From Fans

Chip Gaines is far too busy with his five kids, countless businesses, and a cable network to spend a whole lot of time on Twitter. And that’s precisely why fans were surprised to see a cryptic tweet from the “Fixer Upper” host, who rose to fame with wife Joanna Gaines on HGTV, revealing that he was having a tough day.

Fans’ responses have ranged from concern to solidarity to requesting help with their own challenges. But so far, there’s no indication of what led to Gaines’ uncharacteristically somber tweet.

Gaines Quotes 1960s Song Lyric in Cryptic Tweet

Momma said there’d be days like this.. 🤦‍♂️ — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) August 31, 2022

In the early evening on August 31, 2022, Gaines took to Twitter to write, “Momma said there’d be days like this..” and added an emoji of a man smacking his forehead. The words are a line from the classic R&B song “Mama Said,” released by The Shirelles in April 1961.

According to the Story of Song website, songwriters Luther Dixon and Willie Denson wrote the song about recalling their mother’s advice when times are hard, especially when struggling to find true love — which Gaines certainly hasn’t had a problem with, given his much-admired marriage. In 2017, Billboard ranked the song No. 44 on their list of the “100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.”

Gaines joined Twitter in 2013 and has over a million followers. He doesn’t write much new content for his feed, but he does often engage with fans on the platform, from encouraging people going through challenges to replying to fans’ amusing questions.

For instance, when Twitter user @JDLeeArt asked Gaines on August 28 for his thoughts on a scene from the 2022 movie “Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe” in which one of the characters fantasizes about his wife Joanna, Gaines quipped, “I can certainly say.. I don’t blame him. She FINE.”

I can certainly say.. I don’t blame him. She FINE 😍 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) August 29, 2022

Fans Respond to Gaines’ Lyrical Tweet

There were no indications on Gaines’ social media accounts of what might have caused the typically upbeat star to tweet about having a rough day on August 31. But his followers quickly noticed, with many offering their sympathy for whatever he was going through.

One fan who was also named Chip wrote, “Man I don’t know what’s up but at least you have a super cool name!!!! Seriously though I hope all is good!!”

Another follower replied, “Keep your head up Chip! You got this!” and added a GIF of Joanna pulling a traffic cone off of the goofy contractor’s head.

Someone also suggested, “Change the narrative, go get an ice cream.”

Other followers shared that they were having rough days, too, and could totally relate to his “Momma said there’d be days like this” tweet.

One of them responded, “Just didn’t say there would be so many of them.”

Another agreed, tweeting, “I’m feeling this!”

One woman wrote, “Wished I would have remembered that earlier in the day!”

Meanwhile, some followers shared details of their own hard times, asking Gaines for help. They included teachers sharing their Amazon lists for classroom supplies, a desperate mom hoping for new tires for her car, and even someone who was bummed she couldn’t get a reservation at the Gaines’ Magnolia Table restaurant for the next weekend.