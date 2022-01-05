‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ TV Premiere Date, Time & Channel

Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to television. The former HGTV stars are launching their new Magnolia Network on January 5, 2022. To mark the occasion, their new series “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will make its linear premiere.

The network was originally intended to make its television debut before launching its streaming app, but the coronavirus pandemic altered the rollout timeline.

“Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen. We flipped that plan on its head—and in doing so had the exciting opportunity to share a robust preview of Magnolia Network with an audience we’ve been so eager to share our work with,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a February 2021 press release. “And while the timing of our plan has changed, our consistent and steady mission from day one remains the same: to create unique, compelling, and inspiring content that reflects and embodies the Magnolia brand consumers know and love. That full vision will be complete in January 2022 with the launch of the linear network. As Chip and Jo have said from the beginning, there are so many stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to share them!”

Here is what you need to know:

“FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME” TV PREMIERE DATE & TIME: While “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” debuted on Discovery+ in 2021, the series will make its television debut on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

“FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME” TV SCHEDULE: The first season of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will air episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time. While these episodes are already available online, this will be their linear debut.

“FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME” TV DESCRIPTION: According to the Magnolia Network, the series premiere of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” will see “Chip and Jo help a newlywed couple overhaul a long-abandoned home.”

Joanna shared photos from the renovation to her Instagram account. She captioned the January 2021 post, “The house on our first episode was a complete mess, but these kinds of homes make for the most dramatic reveals!”

HOW TO WATCH THE “FIXER UPPER: WELCOME HOME” TV PREMIERE: There are three ways to watch the season 1 premiere of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.” According to the new network’s website, “Magnolia Network shows are available now through discovery+, the Magnolia app, and on TV through your cable or satellite provider when DIY Network becomes Magnolia Network.”

If you do not want to commit to a subscription, discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial.

For viewers using the Magnolia App, “Create an account to get shopping perks like free shipping on orders $150+ or more. Plus, gain access to all Magnolia Network shows and workshops when you start your 7-day free trial of discovery+.”

The premiere of the “Fixer Upper” spinoff will also air on the Magnolia Network. The network will automatically be available to anyone with the DIY Network in their existing television package when the channel rebrands on January 5, 2022.

Click HERE to check your local listings.

