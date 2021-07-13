Chip and Joanna Gaines Talk Divorce

Former HGTV personality Chip Gaines started dating his wife Joanna 20 years ago. Since the debut of “Fixer Upper,” many viewers have been impressed that the home renovators have managed to maintain their relationship.

According to In Touch Weekly, the television personalities discussed their decision to not divorce, even when times get tough during a July Access Hollywood interview. Chip asserted they “are not quitters” and “throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind.”

“That happened pretty early in our relationship where we just thought that it’s interesting that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us,” said the father-of-five. “And so somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging.”

Chip asserted that they “have issues and trials and errors like anybody.” He stated, however, that he has not contemplated “throwing in the towel.”

“I would admit if we had considered that along that way — but relationally we’re in it forever, you know, this will never be [in] a gossip mag that we don’t make it, that’s how it ends,” said Chip.

He went on to say that he and Joanna are determined to make things work in all facets of their lives. He mentioned that when “the real estate crisis” hit in the mid-2000s, the couple “had multiple opportunities to quit.” However, they refrained from doing so as “that was just not in [their] DNA.”



“So now I think we’ve taken that and realized it’s like you can’t ever lose if you don’t quit, and Jo and I keep showing up day after day, sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other,” explained the 46-year-old.

Joanna & Chip Spoke About Their Differences During a 2016 Interview

During a 2016 interview, uploaded on the Jeff & Alyssa YouTube channel, Chip and Joanna noted that they have had their fair share of differences since the beginning of their relationship.

“We met each other in 2001, we were married in 2003 and from the beginning I think it was just a fun kind of roller coaster. I was a safe, kind of over-protected child and Chip was this rowdy, kind of risky guy and so if you can imagine those two worlds colliding it was very interesting but somehow we figured out a way to make that work and have fun with it,” explained Joanna.

Chip went on to say that after he “learned how to embrace Joanna for who she is and really support her all the way” their marriage improved.

Joanna Has Noted That She & Chip ‘Went to Marriage Counseling’

According to Nicki Swift, in a March 2021 interview on “Super Soul,” hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Joanna briefly mentioned that during their engagement, they “went to marriage counseling.” She said that their counselor encouraged the couple to spend time together without a television.

“They said, ‘Hey, we challenge you guys for six months: don’t get a TV. Play cards, go on a walk,’” said Joanna.

Her husband then shared that they “just thought it would be romantic,” and eventually decided to never purchase a television.

