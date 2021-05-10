Christina Haack Talks Two Baby Daddy’s

Christina Haack took to Instagram to share her a bit of herself and her journey with her followers. In the lengthy post, she talked about her ups and downs and family.

Haack writes, “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

Haack shares two children with her first husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, five, and one son Hudson with second husband, Ant Anstead.

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Many of Haack’s fans took her “setbacks” as relatable situations and motivation.

One person replied, “Girl you’ve got this. I never thought I’d be married and divorced twice and have 3 baby daddies. But I’m doing it by myself. Keep going.”

And commenter wrote, “❤️❤️Thank you for sharing your story. You have inspired me , and I don’t feel alone .”

While another added, “Truth, honesty, and sharing, no matter whether good, bad, or indifferent…and, no matter how magnificent or insignificant can often HELP others in their life journey as well. Thank you and God bless you Christina! YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION!”

Christina Haack Filed for Divorce from Second Husband

Haack announced her separation from Anstead via a social media post in September 2020, after being married under two years.

The HGTV star writes, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority, We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A source told People of Haack’s marital hardships, “Christina found it difficult to balance everything, their marriage was struggling. She never expected to get a divorce. But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

The Instagram post has since been deleted, and it appears that the pair are still resolving the issue.

According to Mike Walters from The Blast, Haack has petitioned the court “for a ‘default’ in her divorce from Anstead after it appears the reality star failed to respond to her filing in an Orange County, California court.”

If the court accepts Haack’s petition, the Flip or flop star could get legally divorced from Anstead without him ever participating in the proceedings.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see how this will end, but it is clear that Haack is ready to move forward.

Christina Haack Puts her and Ant Anstead’s Home on the Market

Haack listed the California home for a hefty six million dollars in April, but the listing has since seen a price drop.

According to Realtor.com, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house can be yours for only $5,495,000. With this price change, it looks like Haack is motivated to get rid of this property.

Haack originally purchased the 4,804 square foot home in 2018 according to TMZ and finessed it into what the listing describes as “A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a fully realized & furnished vision by an HGTV celebrity.”

Hopefully Haack can quickly “flip” this property and it doesn’t become a “flop”.

READ NEXT: Christina Haack Selling $6 Million Mansion: Images